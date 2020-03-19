With schools closed due to the COVID-19 virus, the Franklin Parish School Board has listed several free websites for students to continue learning at home.
Links can be found on their website at www.fpsb.us.
Math links are www.play.prodigygame.com, www.khanacademy.org, www.coolmathgames.com, www.ck12.org/browse/, www.neok12.com.
Reading links are www.squigglepark.com, www.storyline.net, www.neok12.com, www.newsela.com, www.wordville.com/ReadingComp/, www.k12reader.com/grade-level/gradesk-12/.
Science links are www.mysterydoug.com, www.kids.nationalgeographic.com, www.neok12.com.
Social studies links are www.historyforkids.net and www.neok12.com.
Writing linked are www.typingclub.com, www.squiglysplayhouse.com/WritingCorner/StoryBuilder/, www.englishworksheetland.com/ and www.k12reader.com/grade-level/gradesk-12.
Other sites for elementary and junior high students are www.en.e-learningforkids.org/, www.klrn.pbslearningmedia.org/, www.highlightskids.com/activities, www.funbrain.com/, www.si.edu/exhibitions/online and www.smithsonianeducation.org/students/index.html.
