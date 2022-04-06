Franklin Parish children on spring break from school were given a chance last week to participate in a fun-filled day camp thanks to Friends of Crowville.
Friends of Crowville, an organization founded to serve as a leader in providing quality educational and community programs and services throughout Franklin Parish, partnered with Seeker Springs Ministries of West Monroe to present Crowville Spring Break Day Camp for children in grades two through six.
The day camp, which was held at Crowville School March 28-31, was the first “traveling camp” presented by Seeker Springs. The theme for last week’s program was “God’s faithfulness,” and will be repeated at Seeker Springs camps in the summer, according to Nick Poulos, a founding member of Friends of Crowville.
“This was a great week of games, crafts, Bible studies, activities, guest speakers and much more,” Poulos said.
In addition to a variety of activities, the four-day camp included food, refreshments and special t-shirts, all of which were provided at no charge to the children who attended, thanks to support received from community contributors.
On behalf of Friends of Crowville, Poulos expressed appreciation to major sponsors Como Charitable Foundation, Harper Family Foundation, Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative’s Operation Round Up, Greers Family Restaurant and Poulos Brothers Foundation.
Crowville School offered the use of facilities and a host of volunteers helped make the day camp possible.
Poulos said Friends of Crowville had heard about the Seeker Springs Ministry camps and thought spring break would be a good opportunity to offer the program to students in and around Crowville who might not otherwise have a chance to take part in such an event.
Seeker Springs is a Christ-centered ministry. The focus of the ministry is to “envision a world where children grow up in homes full of love, where their physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs are met.”
In 1996 Terry Slawson, who served as youth minister, was led to begin a ministry at the old Okaloosa Baptist Encampment at Eros. People in the community caught the vision and gave generously to purchase the property and in Jan. 1997 the property was purchased and dedicated to the Lord. The name Seeker Springs comes from Isaiah 55:1 and 6, “Come all you who are thirsty, come to the waters. Seek the Lord while He may be found, call on Him while He is still near.” Seeker Springs Ministry is so named because it was believed that the Lord would use the encampment for more than a rental facility.
“It was just a great opportunity and it was such a great success,” Poulos said about the experience of hosting the Crowville Spring Break Day Camp. “Those kids are just the greatest.”
“They did zip lining, the firetruck came, they did arts and crafts, they learned archery, they did obstacle courses, bounce houses, (and) we had great speakers,” he said describing the activities.
Guest speakers for the four-day event were the Rev. Wade Coker, pastor of First Baptist Crowville, Sheriff Kevin Cobb, Appellate Judge Jimbo Stephens of the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal, Josh Donnell of Crowville Volunteer Fire Department and Jimmy Walters of Gideons Bible Distribution.
Poulos said the guest speakers talked to the young people about how God has been present in their lives, careers and community service.
Poulos said Friends of Crowville hopes to offer additional Seeker Springs camps in the summer, including a day camp in Crowville and overnight camps at the Seeker Springs campus.
Poulos said Friends of Crowville also wants to become involved in other programs, such as programs like the MERIT tutoring and mentorship program launched by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office recently.
“We are going to be actively involved in any programs people want us to help with. Even though we are Friends of Crowville, our focus is the Crowville community and Franklin Parish,” he said.
Asked about the possibility of providing transportation for children who might not be able to attend events such as the day camp because they have no way to travel, Poulos said the subject had come up.
“We have discussed that, and in the future we would do that by outsourcing the transportation to make sure the lack of transportation would not be a hindrance to any of our future programs,” he said
Friends of Crowville also hosted a Spring Fling Festival April 1 and in the summer plan to again host a Farmers Market every Thursday in June and July.
“Our three pillars that Friends of Crowville try to help with are safety, health and community,” he added.
He said in some cases, such as with the Crowville Spring Break Day Camp, those areas overlap.
The festival and farmers market also tie in the pillars.
“The Farmer’s Market is kind of like a community thing for us. It’s a place that people collect and get together and buy fruits and vegetables and jams and jellies,” he said.
For more information about Friends of Crowville, visit their Facebook page (Friends of Crowville) or contact the organization at www.crowville.la, email hello@crowville.la or call (318) 439-0042.
Seeker Springs Ministries will host summer camps in June and July. To register or to find out more, visit their website, www.seekersprings.com
