A group of residents have band together to improve the quality of life in their neighborhood and parish.
Friends of Crowville, a nonprofit entity, was founded earlier this year and has a “vested interest in seeing our community thrive,” said Nick Poulos, founding member and organizer.
Through donations and hard work the volunteers have organized a street lighting project, Crowville Farmers Market, a community garden located at Crowville School and their latest, Crowville’s Fall Festival.
Future projects are a tutoring and summer camp for students, a beautification project, high school art project and a 5K Glow Fun Run scheduled Dec. 4.
Although events have been located in their community, organizers’ longterm goals stretch further than Crowville. Friends of Crowville hope to sponsor 12 projects in the next two years.
“Our goals are to provide quality educational and community programs and services throughout Franklin Parish,” Poulos said.
To attain lofty goals, organizers are asked for donations and volunteers.
“We are inviting you and your family to help us to continue our work,” Poulos said. “We are asking for your support through a tax-deductible donation. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, we rely on individuals and businesses like yours to help support our programs and services.”
Friends of Crowville has established three levels of giving: Bronze is $100; Silver is $200; and Gold is $300, but any donation is appreciated.
Interested people willing to support fundraising efforts can mail their donation to Friends of Crowville, PO Box 158, Crowville, La 71230-0158.
The group also has a web presence at www.crowville.la and email at hello@crowville.la for further information.
Current sponsors of Friends of Crowville are: Franklin State Bank, WSB, Citizens Progressive Bank, Progressive Bank, Caldwell Bank & Trust, Sheriff Kevin Cobb & FPSO, Progressive Recycling, Bethany Worship Center, Fussell Company Contractors, Poulos Brothers Foundation
Nick & Frank Poulos, Jack & Tammie McDaniel, Caliope N. Poulos, Chris and Renee Ward, Garry and Dewanna Ward, Waller Singer Chevy, Lisa Womack, CPA, Sullivan’s Feed, Dianne Wrotten,Winnsboro Medical Center, First South - Louisiana, NE Louisiana Ambulance Service, Pokie’s Ready Mix, Britt Agency, Carol Pinnell Alison, Rod & Debi Elrod, Crowville Gas & Tire, Kiper Hardware, Home Hardware, Sicily Island State Bank, Gill’s Hardware,Greer’s Family Restaurant and Dennard Funeral Home.
“Together we can make a difference in our community,” Poulos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.