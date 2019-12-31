Legislative appropriations for Louisiana arts agencies are projected to reach $2.2 million for fiscal year 2020, which equates to 46 cents per capita in the state, according to a report from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA).

The state’s per-capita funding for arts agencies is the 11th lowest among all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the analysis said.

In fiscal year 2019, Louisiana allocated $2.1 million to arts agencies in the state. The change in funding between fiscal years 2019 and 2020 was 1.6 percent.

The NASAA identifies a number of ways state governments provide revenue to arts agencies, but the primary source of funds is a state’s general fund, according to the report. Other sources of arts agency funding include special taxes or fees, lottery and gaming taxes, specialty arts license plates and income tax checkoffs.

The assembly surveys state arts agencies biannually to update its database on appropriations and revenues going to arts programs.

State Legislative Appropriations Going to Arts Agencies

StateTotal FY 2019 Legislative Arts FundingTotal FY 2020 Legislative Arts Funding% Change, FY2019 to FY2020Per-Capita Legislative Arts FundingPer-Capita Funding Rank
Washington, D.C.$30,389,000$33,632,23310.7%$47.881
Minnesota$39,276,000$40,741,0003.7%$7.262
Hawaii$6,995,067$6,995,0670.0%$4.923
Maryland$21,747,233$23,702,0009.0%$3.924
Delaware$3,206,300$3,313,0003.3%$3.435
Massachusetts$16,154,982$18,180,00012.5%$2.636
Utah$6,266,200$7,705,40023.0%$2.447
New York$45,334,000$43,951,000-3.1%$2.258
South Carolina$4,215,938$11,341,448169.0%$2.239
Rhode Island$1,989,693$2,084,7484.8%$1.9710
Wyoming$1,038,975$1,108,4386.7%$1.9211
New Jersey$16,405,000$16,405,0000.0%$1.8412
Illinois$12,896,800$22,896,80077.5%$1.8013
Connecticut$5,218,700$5,218,7000.0%$1.4614
California$27,419,000$56,119,000104.7%$1.4215
Ohio$14,653,879$16,470,72312.4%$1.4116
Florida$7,404,260$26,647,536259.9%$1.2517
Alabama$5,459,496$5,828,5286.8%$1.1918
Tennessee$7,175,800$7,995,50011.4%$1.1819
Vermont$717,735$722,8000.7%$1.1520
South Dakota$927,103$996,7977.5%$1.1321
Missouri$6,458,929$6,570,8241.7%$1.0722
North Dakota$782,438$803,1022.6%$1.0623
Michigan$10,000,000$10,000,0000.0%$1.0024
Alaska$692,800$704,4001.7%$0.9625
North Carolina$9,102,787$8,802,787-3.3%$0.8526
Pennsylvania$10,464,000$10,481,0000.2%$0.8227
Nebraska$1,477,145$1,508,8522.1%$0.7828
Maine$926,061$1,006,2228.3%$0.7529
Oklahoma$2,799,266$2,912,5314.0%$0.7430
New Mexico$1,321,900$1,332,3000.8%$0.6431
Indiana$4,000,000$3,920,491-2.0%$0.5932
New Hampshire$498,728$805,22961.5%$0.5933
Texas$5,043,064$15,164,538200.7%$0.5334
Montana$516,313$551,3146.8%$0.5235
Idaho$841,000$884,7005.2%$0.5036
West Virginia$879,806$870,758-1.0%$0.4837
Arkansas$1,425,944$1,425,9440.0%$0.4738
Oregon$2,668,717$1,959,497-26.6%$0.4739
Iowa$1,267,188$1,467,18815.8%$0.4640
Louisiana$2,131,469$2,165,2851.6%$0.4641
Virginia$3,730,751$3,855,7513.4%$0.4542
Nevada$2,003,598$1,327,366-33.8%$0.4443
Kentucky$1,708,700$1,728,9001.2%$0.3944
Mississippi$1,595,294$1,169,421-26.7%$0.3945
Colorado$2,000,000$2,000,0000.0%$0.3546
Arizona$2,000,000$2,200,00010.0%$0.3147
Washington$1,633,000$2,169,00032.8%$0.2948
Kansas$500,000$500,0000.0%$0.1749
Georgia$1,211,310$1,517,21725.3%$0.1450
Wisconsin$763,000$790,0003.5%$0.1451

Source: National Assembly of State Arts Agencies

