The Franklin Parish Garden Forum set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams St., will provide an opportunity not only for parish residents to learn about gardening, but also serve to recruit volunteers for school and community gardening projects.
The special event is presented by LSU AgCenter and Friends of Crowville and will include an introduction to the Master Gardener Program led by Marcie Wilson, LSU AgCenter Area Horticulture Agent, who serves Franklin Parish.
The Garden Forum program will begin at 10 a.m. with the welcome by Dr. Melissa Cater, LSU AgCenter Northeast Region director, and Friends of Crowville.
At 10:15 a.m. “Grow a Row to Share Program” will be presented by Cecilia Stevens, LSU AgCenter Northeast Region Local Food Systems Coordinator.
The forum will continue with “FCS Nutrition Team Talk and Local Garden Volunteer Opportunities” presented by Quincy Vidrine, LSU AgCenter Northeast Region FCS Regional Coordinator.
At 10:45 a.m., Wilson will present “Introduction to the Master Gardener Program.”
“Growing Herbs” will be presented by Dr. Michael Polozola, LSU AgCenter Horticulture Agent and State Pecan Specialist, at 11 a.m.
The program will wrap up with “Questions and Comments” at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reserved lunch provided by Friends of Crowville.
To RSVP, contact the Franklin Parish Extension Office, (318) 435-7551.
