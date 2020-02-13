Warmer weather means Louisiana gardeners will soon be preparing for spring planting. Many are already anticipating that first opportunity to begin work in their gardens and flower beds.
With that in mind, the LSU AgCenter has announced its lineup of spring garden shows and expos that will kick off in March and continue into May in Alexandria, Hammond, Raceland, Baton Rouge, Covington, Lake Charles and New Orleans.
March 6, Alexandria
The LSU AgCenter Central Region will host a spring garden seminar on March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Dean Lee Research and Extension Center adjacent to the LSUA campus.
“This event will feature speakers, but no plant sales,” said Sara Shields, AgCenter Master Gardener coordinator.
The seminar will feature come-and-go educational sessions on common garden topics and allow for networking with garden clubs and plant societies.
The educational session will have talks on pecan trees for homeowners, crape myrtle pruning and crape myrtle bark scale, tomatoes for the home garden, vermicomposting and native plants.
General questions regarding the event can be sent to Shields at srshields@agcenter.lsu.edu.
March 14 to 15, Baton Rouge
The 18th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show is set for March 14 and 15 at the John M. Parker Coliseum on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.
The show will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day and include numerous vendors selling plants and a variety of yard, garden and patio merchandise.
The floor of the coliseum will be transformed into a world of plants and gardens for the event.
“The 2020 Spring Garden Show will feature exhibitor displays for plant sales, production, garden accessories, crafts, and other products and services related to the garden industry,” said Sandra Stevenson, show coordinator. “Also featured will be plant health and identification clinics and
children’s activities.”
General admission will be $5 per person, and children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
For more information, contact Stevenson at 225-578-1205.
March 20 to 21, Covington
The St. Tammany Master Gardeners will host the 20th annual Northshore Garden Show and Plant Sale on March 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Education programs will feature topics ranging from pruning to vegetable garden diseases to Louisiana Super Plants. The programs will be held both days from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
More than 40 vendors will be selling plants, and other garden-related items will be available.
The show is held at the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1301 N. Florida St. in Covington. There is a $5 gate fee for all individuals over 18 years old. Those under 18 and first responders may enter free of charge.
Proceeds from the garden show help fund the Bobby Fletcher Sr. Scholarship and the St. Tammany Master Gardener Association Scholarship.
For additional information, contact William Afton at 985-875-2635.
March 27 to 28, Lake Charles
The 21st annual Southwest Louisiana Garden Conference and Expo will be held March 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the Burton Coliseum, 7001 Gulf Highway in Lake Charles.
The event will feature gardening, flowers, trees, shrubs, garden accessories and tools, books, demonstrations and educational lectures. Exhibitors and vendors will be there to assist with plant and garden needs.
Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
For more information, contact Robert Turley at 337-721-4080 ext. 6502 or rturley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
March 28, Hammond
The 2020 Spring Garden Day in Tangipahoa Parish will be held March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station.
The event will feature educational exhibits, kids’ activities, gardening seminars, gardening advice, plant sales, shrubs, trees and vendor booths offering a variety of goods and plants related to gardening. There also will be food concessions.
The purpose of these event is to educate the public on LSU AgCenter recommendations for gardening and related topics; showcase garden products and services available in the area; and provide a fundraising activity for the Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardeners, said Mary Helen Ferguson, LSU AgCenter agent.
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station is located at 1549 Old Covington Highway in Hammond.
For additional information, contact Ferguson at 985-748-9381.
April 4 to 5, New Orleans
The 41st annual Spring Garden Show in New Orleans will be held April 4 and 5 at the New Orleans Botanical Garden.
The garden show includes plant and garden product exhibits, sales throughout the garden, a children’s discovery tent, educational programs, live music, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more.
Educational programs will take place in the Garden Study Center and are free with entrance to the show. There also will be live music each day.
This event is sponsored by the LSU AgCenter in cooperation with the Metro Area Horticulture Foundation, the New Orleans Botanical Garden, New Orleans City Park and Friends of City Park.
Admission to the show is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 4 years old and Friends of City Park members receive free admission.
For additional information, contact Joe Willis at jwillis@agcenter.lsu.edu or Anna Timmerman at atimmerman@agcenter.lsu.edu
April 25, Raceland
The La-Terre Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held April 25 at the Lafourche Parish AgCenter office at 115 Texas St. in Raceland from at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For additional information, contact Barton Joffrion at bjoffrion@agcenter.lsu.edu or 985-873-6495.
