Creating the “perfect cup of coffee” is an artful science, a feat Scott Konieczka has been striving to accomplish for years.
Konieczka, who lives outside Gilbert, has been roasting coffee beans, first as a hobby and now as a business. He buys coffee beans from countries in the “Bean Belt” such as Brazil, Columbia and Honduras.
The Bean Belt is a region located between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn where temperatures average 76 degrees year round. The four primary coffee growing regions, Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia are located in the Bean Belt.
“There is a science to it,” Konieczka explained. “The higher the altitude, the bean matures more slowly and adds more sweetness to it.”
Konieczka’s company is named Crossroads Coffee & Confections. His wife, KB Konieczka, is his partner.
For his cup of coffee, he roasts a Columbian bean, but he does roast different beans such as Brazilian and Hondurian.
“I’m used to doing Brazilian and Columbian,” Konieczka said. “Each bean has a different roast profile.”
Honduras and Brazil have a chocolaty, nutty taste it, according to Konieczka.
Konieczka recently started roasting Hondurian beans because people who have gone on mission trips to the country requested the beans.
Columbian coffee, the flavor many people prefer, has less acidity.
“Its a really good, smooth, restaurant-quality coffee,” he added.
African beans have more of a fruity taste to them. Coffee historians say the bean originated in Ethiopia.
When roasting the different type of beans, he takes a “hands on approach” even going as far as custom roasting the beans for some customers.
According to Konieczka, locally, older drinkers like the dark roast. Younger drinkers like more of a medium roast.
“When you do a medium roast, you really get the true taste of the bean from the soil it comes from,” he explained, saying. “When you get to the darker roast, the roast starts taking over the taste, and you get more smokier taste and stronger taste.”
Konieczka roasts the beans in his kitchen. It is a methodical, relaxing process that he enjoys. It’s quite different from his previous career in the software industry.
Looking back in his journal in 2016 he wrote: “I’m getting tired of this software gig. It is a really stressful job. I would really love to retire and open up a coffee shop and some kind of counseling center.”
With Konieczka adjusting knobs on the roaster, the coffee beans start cracking when they reach a certain temperature, sounding similar to popcorn popping.
“There’s moisture inside them,” he said. “Once it gets to a certain temperature it releases that moisture and that’s what makes the cracking sound.”
As the temperature gets hotter, the beans start to crack again which is the sugar caramelizing.
“That is when the sugar is released. That is where you get a shine,” he said.
A hobby turned business
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Konieczka acknowledged he was suffering from cabin fever. He was going, as he explained, “stir crazy” and his wife suggested he get a hobby.
KB bought him a small coffee roaster capable of roasting a quarter pound of coffee at a time.
“I love it because there is an art and science to it,” he remembered.
The initial pounds of coffee were given away to friends, but as time went on, Konieczka started bartering with people.
“I fell in love with it,” he said. “I didn’t know coffee could taste that good.”
The couple moved back to Franklin Parish to be closer to KB’s mother where Konieczka purchased a bigger roaster. He now sells his coffee and uses it as a ministry.
“We built this house as a place for peace and comfort. It is a place where people can have a cup of coffee and talk,” he said. “One of the most effective ways to share the gospel is just by listening to them and sharing our stories. We’ve done that so many years in just this way - sitting at our kitchen table, drinking good coffee and eating things that we’ve baked.”
A good accompaniment to Konieczka’s coffee is KB’s bakery. The sweet smell of assorted cookies wafts through the couple’s kitchen, mixing with the roasting beans creating an amalgamation of scents that tantalize a visitor’s senses.
“My daddy loved chocolate chip cookies, and I did too,” KB said. “I loved to bake, and I used to bake to take cookies out to the field. The two staples were cream cheese pound cakes and cookies. My sister sells cream cheese pound cakes at the farmers’ markets, and I bake all kind of things. Nothing beats a classic chocolate chip cookie.”
Crossroads, their business’s name, was named for the many roads and avenues crossed in a person’s life. Also, as music and blue’s lovers, the name seemed appropriate to the couple.
The perfect cup
For the perfect cup of coffee, Scott said it is “all about ratio.” The recommended brew for coffee, according to the roaster, is 14 grams to eight ounces of water.
“Make sure you know how much actual water is in a half carafe or full carafe and adjust that to the weight of coffee you are putting in it,” Scott said.
Additionally, the ultimate temperature for coffee is 140 degrees.
And, do not put sugar and cream in the coffee. Many times at farmers’ markets, people ask the couple for the two elixirs, but they advise the customers to drink the sample black and tell them how it tastes.
“Nine out of 10 times, they come back and tell me ‘I didn’t know coffee could taste like that,’” Scott said. “That is because they haven’t had a real cup of coffee with all the attributes from the soil. Each country has a unique taste to it because of the soil content from the trees are at.”
The couple have had a good time back in Franklin Parish since moving back. They spend their time enjoying each other, baking, growing things, getting involved in the community and of course, drinking good coffee.
“We’ve really enjoyed moving here, getting going and getting involved with the community.” Scott said.
