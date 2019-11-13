The Gilbert Women’s Club will host their annual bake sale Nov. 26 and 27 at the WSB’s Gilbert branch.
The bake sale will feature many cakes, pies and special baked goods are available upon request.
For more information contact any active Gilbert Women’s Club or call Barbara Ezell at (318) 614-4306 or Shelli Tabor at (318) 623-2756.
