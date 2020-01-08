LSU
Eddy Perez

LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 20. The 1,986 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. The fall graduating class represented 55 Louisiana parishes, 42 states and 39 foreign countries. The youngest graduate was 19, while the oldest was 61 years old.

The following regional students were listed with those who graduates from LSU.

Franklin Parish

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Paul C. Gravelle, Winnsboro

Catahoula Parish

College of Science

Taylor Nicole Stockman, Jonesville

Caldwell Parish

College of Art & Design

Jolinda D. Webb, Grayson

Graduate School

Master's

Marcus James Smith, Grayson

 

