LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 20. The 1,986 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. The fall graduating class represented 55 Louisiana parishes, 42 states and 39 foreign countries. The youngest graduate was 19, while the oldest was 61 years old.
The following regional students were listed with those who graduates from LSU.
Franklin Parish
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Paul C. Gravelle, Winnsboro
Catahoula Parish
College of Science
Taylor Nicole Stockman, Jonesville
Caldwell Parish
College of Art & Design
Jolinda D. Webb, Grayson
Graduate School
Master's
Marcus James Smith, Grayson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.