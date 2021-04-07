Baskin Community Committee members are working hard to make their village a better place to raise their children and for residents to live in.
The group plans and prepares events throughout the year and has made a push through campaigns to clean-up Baskin properties and homes.
“We are a group that has went out on our own to do better things for Baskin, and try to bring Baskin back to life,” said Layton Curtis, secretary of the group. “We have a good group of folks that we have put together.”
The annual “Christmas In The Village” is the largest event the committee organizes. It features chili and cookie cook offs, live music, food and beverage vendors and pictures with Santa.
Additionally, “stuff-a-sleight” event is scheduled where participants can donate toys for area children. Money raised at the event goes to local needy families during the holidays.
“Our longterm goal is to get our name or brand out and to have Baskin know for our Christmas festival,” Curtis said. “It is almost like the Catfish Festival instead it has a parade and is in the winter time.”
Recently, the committee is organizing a outdoor movie night located in a vacant lot near Baskin School.
“We want a back in time feel (for the event),” Curtis said. “We are going to have a antique cars parked, fun games and concession stands with ladies dressed in poodle skirts.”
Participants can drive up or bring lawn chairs to watch the movie.
The movie night will be June 4, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Also, the group started yard of the month for the Baskin community to encourage residents to clean up their property and also give credit to those who keep up their lot.
“When you drive through Baskin a lot of houses are very, very pretty but there are some that need to spruce up their yard,” Curtis said. “We’ve already seen people picking up. It’s springtime and that is what you do, or they may have gotten a little pep in their step because of the yard of the month.”
The committee meets once a month at The Sawmill Venue on a Thursday at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 slowed their progress last year, so with participant numbers dropping dramatically, Curtis and crew want to step up their efforts.
“We want to build Baskin up, and get more people involved in the village and have a nice clean atmosphere,” Curtis said. “My first kid is about to grow up in Baskin.”
Possible future events could be pop up shops and a 5K to be held in Baskin, Curtis said.
Other committee officers are Monica Grayson, president; Lacey Stine, vice president; and Kendra Phillips, treasurer. Other residents serve as members at large.
