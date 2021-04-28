On Sunday, July 4, Hank Williams, Jr. will perform at The Natchez Bluff for Natchez 4th of July Celebration.
Hank Williams Jr.'s resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 57 years since his first album in 1964, Hank Jr. released “It’s About Time” (Nash Icon Records) on January 15, 2016. In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project includes tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time,” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar.
It’s About Timeis Hank's 37th album in his five-decade career.
Hank Jr. has been named ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.
General admission and VIP tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, at ardenland.net. General admission tickets are $55 advance and $65 at the gate. A very limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $250 and include an exclusive viewing area in front of stage, private cash bar, private air
