Tony Haring of Franklin State Bank has been chosen as president-elect of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council.
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council was started in 1957 and serves as the educational outreach arm of the Louisiana Bankers Association.
The mission of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council is to facilitate banker development and promote financial literacy outreach to Louisiana bankers by elementary school financial literacy education, i.e. Bank-at-School, high school financial literacy education, i.e. Simply Banking and college Freshman Scholarships.
The group is also involved in 365 to Rich Bank Shadow Day, Louisiana JumpStart Coalition – partnering with others to promote financial literacy throughout Louisiana, LBA Leadership School, education for middle management bankers and manage the Louisiana Bankers Education Foundation which funds the above programs.
Kendra Linder Palmer of b1Bank in Shreveport was installed as president of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council. Palmer succeeds Stephen David, Jr., of Hancock Whitney Bank in Baton Rouge. David will serve as immediate past president on the LBEC executive council for the next year.
