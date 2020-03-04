Franklin Parish Head Start students, teachers and staff celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a host of community readers.
Students made Seuss-themed party hats for the occasion and enjoyed books by the famous children’s author read to them by members of the community.
The teachers began the celebratory week with a door-decorating contest in Dr. Seuss themes. Votes were cast by parents, visitors and staff members.
Samantha Collins and assistant Janie Bush took home first place honors this year with their ‘Hats Off to Dr. Seuss’ theme.
“I was shocked,” said Collins on their win. “Everybody worked hard and the hall was so colorful, but the kids really enjoyed it the most and that’s what it’s about.”
The race was tight, ending with two classes tying for second place. Veteran teacher Dora White and assistant Jennifer Rubin and teacher Rita Lain and assistant Alisa Norris will enjoy an ice cream party for their prizes.
White and Rubin’s class decorated with a “A Person is a Person No Matter How Small,” theme
“We chose this theme because it’s what we practice in our class,” said White. “Everyone has a voice, no matter their age,” Rubin added.
Lain and Norris displayed a “My Book About Me” theme that featured books the children made that included their favorite colors, shapes and family members.
“We were so excited to tie for second,” Lain said. “The kids worked so hard on the books and did a fantastic job.
Head Start celebrates literacy during Read Week every year that begins with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
“It’s an excellent way to encourage literacy with a fun activity,” said director Holly Sartin. “And the children love story time, so we really appreciate all of our community members who took time away from their jobs to celebrate with us.”
