Bungee jumping - check.
Sky diving - check.
Roy Edward Hilliard Jr.’s bucket list is quite adventurous with items like bungee jumping and sky diving already completed. Hilliard can now check another item off his list.
Riding his 2015 Victory Vision Premium motorcycle customized by Arlen Ness from California to Wisner - check.
Hilliard rode his motorcycle from his home in Hayward, Cali., which is 30 minutes outside of Oakland, to Wisner, 2,137 miles one way.
Hilliard, who has family in Wisner, said the timing of the trip was perfect because of the South Franklin Catfish Festival.
“I was a little hesitant in the beginning (about riding the motorcycle) because I was doing this by myself,” Hilliard said. “Then after meeting a few people along the way all that stuff was gone. I was just enjoying the ride and taking in the sites.”
The oldest of five siblings, Hilliard traveled through New Mexico, Arizona and Texas. He spent a night in New Mexico and then Fort Worth with one of his sisters, all the while stopping periodically to rest and see the sites.
“I’m looking at the boulders and wondering how they stay up there like that,” Hilliard said.
He started on a Sunday morning at 2 a.m. and arrived in Wisner Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. According to Hilliard, he did not have much traffic to deal with until Dallas which he left around 7 a.m. and “caught the morning commute.”
Hilliard said he chose the trip back home on a motorcycle because when riding a bike you get to see more of America and interact with more people.
“You can see more and you stop more often because of the (smaller) gas tank,” he said. “The bike culture is a little more different than the car culture. People talk with you more and ask you about your bike.”
Hilliard said conversations with people was one of the highlights of his trip. While on his trip, Hilliard said he met of people from Canada, Florida, Texas and more.
A 1982 graduate of Wisner High School, Hilliard tries to make the trip home yearly but usually not on a motorcycle. After Wisner, he joined the Army and served his country actively for four years and an additional four years in reserve. He worked at Oakland Police Department and in 1990 began working in corrections at San Quentin State Prison. He retired in 2016 as a lieutenant.
After days on the road, Hilliard said he was not tired but “Energetic. I was excited. It was probably more adrenaline than anything else. The closer I got (to Wisner) the more upbeat I got.”
His worried mother, Annie Hilliard, said she had been praying the entire time he was on the road.
“When he first told me I knew he was determined, so I just had to pray and get some peace,” his mother said. “I was very concerned but he had a tracker, so I knew always where he was.”
Family members and friends all kept up with Hilliard and his journey while on the motorcycle. His sister’s elementary class in Dallas also kept up with Hilliard.
“They would say, ‘Go Mr. Roy! Go!, or He looks tired he needs to stop,’” his mother said.
His wife, Sheila, and 19-year-old son, Ryan, are in California and like Hilliard’s mother, knew once he made his mind up it was no stopping him from checking another item off his bucket list.
But this item took some preparation. Hilliard had to build up his stamina in the gym to ride his motorcycle for approximately 2,000 miles, but even with working out there was some discomfort.
“The hardest part was sitting in the saddle,” Hilliard said. He had three riding positions and his suitcase served as his back rest.
Hilliard left Monday on his motorcycle back to California. He said the return may take longer.
“It’s going to take me longer because I’m going to site see on Route 66,” Hilliard said. “I like the freedom, the wind and the scenery and being able to take everything in.”
When asked what was next on his bucket list, Hilliard smiled and said another trip to Wisner. This time he plans to make the California-to-Wisner trip in his 1966 four-door metallic gray Lincoln Continental named LuLu.
“I’m going to enter it into the (South Franklin Catfish Festival) car show,” Hilliard explained.
