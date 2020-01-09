The 2nd annual Franklin Parish NAACP Image Awards ceremony will be presented Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Jack Hammons Community Center, Winnsboro.
The theme for the program is “Unity in the Community,” according to Franklin Parish NAACP President Roosevelt Grant.
“The Image Awards provides an evening of entertainment that the whole family can enjoy,” Grant said.
Honorees are selected from nominations from throughout Franklin Parish. Honorees are those persons who have made significant contributions to the betterment of the Franklin Parish community.
Set to receive the awards this year are LaTanga Blackson, Keiona Wesby, Sheila Doyle, Melissa Robinson and Jaylin Martin.
Blackson serves as personnel and elementary supervisor with the Franklin Parish School System and is a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner.
Wesby is employed with Coca Cola of Ouachita Parish. She is a member of Victory Temple Church. Doyle is a member of New Lily Church and works at Angel’s U Pak It. Robinson is employed with Baskin Junior High and is the girls’ basketball coach. She is a member of Pilgrim Church.
Martin is a student at Franklin Parish High School. He is actively involved in the Youth Program at Victory Temple Church.
The upcoming Image Awards program will also feature dedications acknowledging the contributions of community members past and present. Included in the dedications are the late Jim Sullivan, Thaddeus Edwards, Owen White and Waneisha Bush, as well as the Rev. John Allen III and Rev. Deacue Fields.
Live entertainment and dinner are included in the cost of the tickets which may be purchased for $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the event.
For tickets contact Jennie McKinley, (318) 435-7956; Glenda Fuller, (318) 435-0577; or Kathy Cook (318) 439-0407.
