Area youth have been busy participating in Franklin Parish Library’s summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story.”
Top readers won prizes for their efforts.
Placing first in the children’s category was Livy Smith with 161 books read. Not far behind Livy was her younger brother, Owen Smith, with 146 books read.
Twenty-five children participated and read a total of 788 books.
In the teen category, first place went to a participate who read 14,210 pages while the second place winner read 2,981 pages.
Eight teens participated with a total of 22,721 pages read.
