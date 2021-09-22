The public is cordially invited to the Franklin Parish High School JROTC Anti-Bullying Rally, #BULLYPROOF on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Davis Park, Winnsboro.
Each year the JROTC program is required to conduct a Service Learning Project. It is a project that identifies essential needs in our school and community and bring academics to life driven by student involvement.
This year, the FPHS JROTC program decided to address Bullying. One of the reasons cited was the increase in crime in our community, i.e. fights, shootings, etc. Cadets felt that bullying or being bullied could lead to these types of behavior.
By making our schools and community aware of the problem and providing them the tools (education, resources, support, etc.) will help deter and reduce crime in Franklin Parish.
Some of the ways this project benefit cadets: they learn more, come to school more, have better behavior, see the connection between school and real life, and feel better about themselves. That is just to name a few. Over and beyond those benefits it is directly in line with the Mission of the Army JROTC program “To motivate young people to be better citizens.”
Our primary sponsor for this event is the Franklin Parish Sherif Department.
Other sponsors and supporters include the Mayor, Town of Winnsboro, Winnsboro Police Department, District Attorney’s Office, NAACP, Delta Initiative, Winnsboro Behavior Health, other municipalities, individuals, businesses, programs and organizations throughout Franklin Parish.
There will be fun, food, prizes, live entertainment, DJ, presentations and activities for all ages.
This event is free and opened to the public.
If you have any questions, would like to be included in our program, sponsor, donate or offer any service(s) or assistance, please call MSG(R) Emma Jones Blackshire, JROTC Army Instructor at 318-435-6997 (Office), call or text: 205-613-7079 or email:eblackshire@fpsb.us.
