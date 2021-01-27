Franklin Parish Library is still operating under the Governor John Bel Edwards’ mandates and the State Fire Marshal’s Open Safely Guidelines for Libraries.
The staff will be wearing face masks and patrons are also asked to wear a face covering. Social distancing of 6 feet is required while in the library. This distance is marked on the floor to show patrons where to stand and the direction to use when moving about the library. Time in the library will be limited to one hour per person each day. A limited number of patrons will be allowed in the library at one time in order to meet capacity requirements.
Franklin Parish Library is now open from 8:30 to 3:30, Monday through Friday for the public. Books are checked out for two weeks and can be renewed for an additional two weeks. Fines will be charged on overdue library material. Anyone using a computer will need to stop at the circulation desk and sign in. WiFi is also available.
Patrons can use our online catalog to search for and reserve books by going to franklinparishlibrary.org. The library will provide step-by-step instructions for reserving books using the website.
Another way to reserve a book is to call the library and tell the staff member what you would like to place on reserve. When the item you reserved is available, you will be notified.
The library is still offering curb-side service for anyone who does not want to come into the library. Patrons just need to call the library and tell the staff the title and/or author of the book or books that they would like to have checked out to them.
When you arrive at the library, call and let the staff know if you are at the front or back door and your books will be delivered to you. We will also take any return items at that time.
The library phone number is 318-435-4336.
