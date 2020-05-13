The Franklin Parish Library will resume limited services beginning May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patrons can take advantage of curb side service to return and check out items by calling the library at (318) 435-4336 and working with an available staff member. The staff will also be working to make physical changes in order to meet social distancing guidelines.
As other services are restored in the future, there will be notices placed in The Franklin Sun, on the library webpage and on the library Facebook page.
These dates and times are subject to change based o
