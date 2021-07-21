Rehearsals are in full swing for The Princess Theatre’s upcoming production of its summer musical, Mamma Mia, directed by Amy Thornhill.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling or texting the box office at (318) 435-6299.
Performances will be Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m., Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday July 31 at 2 p.m., and the final show will be on Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. There will be a reception to follow the opening night performance, in The Princess Room, giving you the opportunity to meet and greet the cast and crew. Refreshments will be provided by Every Occasion and Madea’s Sweet Shop.
Mamma Mia is an enchanting romantic comedy written by Catherine Johnson and composed by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, both former member of the disco-era rock band, ABBA. The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2001, is based on the music of ABBA, including chart toppers like “Dancing Queen” as well as the title track, “Mamma Mia.” The show is full of familiar tunes released in the mid-70’s, as well as some original pieces written specifically for the stage play.
The all-local cast and crew, listed below, have been working hard with late night and weekend rehearsals, and are very appreciate of the support they have received from the community as they prepare this show for the stage.
Cast:
Sophie Sheridan Mabry Keyes
Ali Rebecca Aultman
Lisa Zoe Foster
Donna Sheridan Mindi Roberson
Tanya Molly Johnson
Rosie Victoria Armstrong
Sky Phillip Stephens
Eddie Caleb McDaniel
Pepper Adam Ogden
Harry Bright Michael Young
Bill Austin James Stephens
Sam Carmichael Micah Touchet
Father AlexandriosShaun Thornhill
Ensemble: Ashleigh Ainsworth, Emily Baita, Dillan Bryant, Meredith Hensley, Charlie Maughon, Jake Maughon, Rosanna McKenzie, Emma Grace Monceaux, Camryn Price, Brenna Kay Smart, Slade Spann, Bekah Stephens, Elijah Thornhill, Mahlyn Volentine, Harley Whitman, Mary Bess Wiggers
Lights: Keegan Price
Props: Samantha Shelton
Sound: Connor Loman and Brandon Loman
