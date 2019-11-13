Area churches, organizations and volunteers will once again converge at Baskin Baptist Church to fill 1,000s of shoeboxes filled with simple gifts to brighten children’s lives around the world.
The effort is to help Samaritan’s Purse international project: Operation Christmas Child which is a relief organization whose mission is to provide shoeboxes filled with items to reach out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ.
The organization shipped the simple gifts outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease. Shoeboxes were also sent to children living on native American reservations in the United States.
In 2018, this area filled 2,895 shoeboxes, said Debbie Bryan with Baskin Baptist Church. Each box is filled with stuffed animals, clothing, hygiene items and school supplies.
“The main message for these boxes is to share Jesus and His gift of salvation,” Bryan said. “It has been estimated that for each shoebox received, at least 10 people will hear the message of Jesus. I know of no other mission field that can multiply it's efforts in such a way.”
Baskin Baptist Church is the local designated drop off site for Operation Christian Child Shoeboxes again this year, Bryan said.
Drop-off times for boxes are Nov. 18, 19 and 20 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p. m.; Nov. 21 and 22 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.; Nov. 23 and 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:00 until 10:00.
If anyone would like more information about how to fill shoeboxes, or need shoeboxes to fill, call Bryan at (318) 237-7953 or email debbryan1222@gmail.com.
“This is such a simple project with such a tremendous message and a life-changing impact,” Bryan said. “You can view stories of lives that have been changed forever by the love of Jesus, shared through a simple shoebox gift, by going to YouTube and typing in Operation Christmas Child videos or go directly to the Operation Christmas Child site.”
Baskin Baptist Church is located at 1975 Highway 857 in Baskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.