The show will go on for The Princess Theatre’s production of Disney’s High School Musical.
The show will be presented as a movie. Cast and crew are working with a professional film group in order to deliver a production family, friends and a regional audience will enjoy.
The movie premier for High School Musical with characters played by local talent will be July 23, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. nightly. A matinee is scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 25.
Face masks will be required for all entering the theatre and hand sanitizing stations will be set up in the lobby. After each show, organizers will sanitize seats and other areas for the next attendees.
The public will be able to reserve seats beginning July 13 for $20 donation. Call (318) 435-6299 for more information.
The show scheduled earlier this year was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 30 area youth and 10 adults have put their time and talent into the production.
The cast and production
Disney’s High School Musical is a 2006 musical television film and has been described as a modern adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. High School Musical is a story about two high school juniors from rival cliques. The protagonists are Troy Bolton (played by Landon Maushon), and Gabriella Montez (played by Raina Henderson).
Bolton is the basketball team captain while Montez is a shy transfer student excelling in math and science. Together, they try out for lead parts in their high school musical, and this causes division among all the school’s students.
Despite other students’ attempts to thwart their dreams, Bolton and Montez aim to resist peer pressure and rivalry and wish to inspire others
along the way not to “stick to the status quo.” However, they battle high school diva Sharpay Evans (played by Mabry Keyes) and her twin brother Ryan (played by Zach Cooper).
Keyes, who is normally sweet and good-humored, said it took practice and hard work to get into the character of Sharpay.
Additionally, a crew of five dedicated people are handling directing and creative duties for the production. They are Jessie Waller, Amy Thornhill, Betsy Lowe Shirley, Caleb McDaniel and Kelsey Horath.
“I practiced changing my voice into a mean voice,” Keyes said, laughing. “Sometimes I felt bad after I practiced parts because I was mean and very sarcastic.”
Maushon said the production has been challenging but fun.
“Hardest part has been the singing while dancing and not running out of breath,” Maushon said. “We have worked on our breathing techniques. Also, it has been hard to bounce a basketball, dance and sing at the same time.”
Evans said the best part of playing in High School Musical, was creating a bond with his co-actors.
“I love hanging out with everybody,” Evans said. “We goof off, but we goof off at the right times. Most of the time we are working. We are like family now.”
For more information or to purchase tickets go to the Princess Theatre Facebook page, or www.onthestage.com or call (318) 435-6299.
