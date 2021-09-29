Mangham High School will host its Homecoming Week, “Lights, Camera, Action”, October 4 – 8.
Students will be allowed to dress up on the following days: Monday, Oct 4: Hawaiian/Tourist Day; Tuesday, Oct 5: Dress like a cowboy; Wednesday, Oct 6: Throwback clothing; Thursday, Oct 6: Color wars (Senior/ eighth grade – dark red, Juniors/ seventh grade – hunter green, Sophomore/sixth grade – yellow, Freshman/Faculty – navy) Friday, Oct 8: Wear purple and white.
There will be a homecoming parade on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:30pm starting at the Chevron and ending at Mangham High School. The court will be presented at the homecoming pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 7. Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. there will be an open house for the public to view the new lecture hall and the renovated Agricultural building. The week’s festivities will be concluded with the football game versus Vidalia High School at 7 p.m. in Mangham. Tickets are $10 to the game and will be sold at the school Wednesday, Oct 6 and Thursday Ocy. 7 as well as at the gate.
2021 Mangham High School homecoming court are Junior Maids: Sawyer Senseney, Lauren Gwin; Freshman Maids: Brookelyne Thornhill, Karaline Thomas; Sophomore Maids: Allison Chevalier, Jolie Hill; Senior Maid – Addison Poindexter; Queen – Katlyn Dunn; Maid of Honor – Ainsley Twiner
