When most people see just a rusty, broken-down car, Dennis Cooper sees a canvas. Like a mechanical artist, Cooper is now working on another masterpiece, a 1936 Plymouth Coupe.
The 76-year-old Cooper is refurbishing the antique for next year’s Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade. This year’s annual parade marched through Winnsboro’s downtown last Friday.
This will be the 1936 Plymouth’s second appearance in the parade. The first being when then-mayor Herbert Davis rode in it.
“(Davis) opened the door and sat down,” Cooper recalled. “He was smoking a cigar, and I told him he had to put that cigar out. He said, ‘Man, why do I have to do that.’ I told him, ‘You don’t want this car stinking like an old cigar, and if you drop some damn ashes in that seat you are going to freak out when you find out how much it is going to cost to have it fixed.’”
Davis continued smoking the cigar, but luckily he did not get any ashes in the interior. Cooper also did not allow Davis’ poster to be taped to his door, fearing the tape would damage the paint. Instead, Davis hung the poster from the window, and the duo rode on.
Now approximately 30 years later, Cooper is again working on his beloved 1936 Plymouth. The car has been stripped down to its frame and the artist is currently beating out dents. And, it is all done in his front yard.
Cooper does not have a large shop but does have several smaller sheds housing various car parts, motors, tools and such
“I have always worked out here on the ground and built my cars all my life,” he said.
Cooper bought the car in the 1970s during a trip with his cousin to Brenham, Texas. The two were looking for a 1936 Ford.
While looking for the Ford, Cooper spotted the Plymouth parked in front of an old building. The curves in its body style instantly attracted Cooper to it. Soon, he was talking with the car’s owner, but the older gentleman said the car was already promised to another gentleman.
Like a love story from a black-and-white movie, the gentleman never showed up. Cooper paid the previous owner $400, and he brought the Plymouth back to Winnsboro.
“You got certain cars that you just fall in love with it,” he said. “I guess it was the body style. I just like the Plymouth. You wouldn’t believe how solid the old car was. I just have a love of old cars.”
Cooper began restoring the antique the first time and adding accessories.
“This car was just a basic car,” he said. “I found spotlights and everything in the world.”
Now, Cooper and the Coupe are once again going through a restoration. He is meticulously sanding and priming, connecting and plumbing. The former car show judge tries to have every part, even down to bolts, original parts.
The 1936 Plymouth is not his only love. Like all great artists, Cooper has many pieces of art, both finished and unfinished. His neat, well-kept yard is a smorgasbord of vintage vehicles from the 1930s up to more modern vehicles like the 1990s Honda CRX.
Cooper had a 1957 Chevrolet when he graduated high school, but he traded it in on a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS that he still owns.
“I made a good deal on it,” Cooper said. “Back then it was less than $3,600. That car right now is over $100,000.”
Since the Chevelle, his collection has grown. Cooper attends various swap meets, gathering a vast assortment. He has decades of parts he has collected from the meets. He sells, buys and swaps. It seems to be “a hobby within a hobby” - the joy’s of heckling and getting the best deal.
“I’ve sold stuff for 40 years, and it looks like nothing is gone,” he said, waving his hands toward his sheds. “I got boxes of all kinds of stuff from dealerships. I print really clear, and I use to put (parts) number on there real clear and write what it fits.”
Newer aftermarket body parts are often fiberglass, but as Cooper combs through swap meets and other people’s collections he searches for original metal parts he could use. He gives those rusty, discarded parts new life in his works of art.
“I just like the older stuff. It’s all metal.”
Cooper is different from most 76 year olds. When many are slowing down, he is still spry and gets excited when talking about cars.
When asked why he still gets excited about restoring cars, Cooper is quick to answer. “It’s fun.”
“I just work all the time taking care of stuff, building cars,” he said. “It’s something to do. It’s a hobby.”
Cooper is certain the Plymouth will be ready in time for next year’s parade but acknowledges he gets distracted.
“I get on it but I got to stop and clean this crazy yard and all,” Cooper said.
