The following are memorials made to Franklin Parish Library from January to March 2021.
In memory of Butch Alpe, John Deere, That’s Who was given by William Fletcher
In memory of Dr. Twila Little Alpe, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be and Before We Eat From Farm to Table were given by William Fletcher
In memory of Anna-Beth Bennett, Scared of the Dark? It’s Really Scared of You was given by Jan and Johnny Adams
In memory of Royce C. Bryan, My Grandpa and I was given by Keisha Bozeman, Lesley and Hunter Boyd, Unbridled Faith was given by Hospice TLC, Turtles in the Sun and Motor Mouse Delivers were given by Jerry and Stephanie Paola, and Today I Made a Difference and Faith, Farming and Family were given by Tara Robbins and Family
In memory of Billy Buchan, Together was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of James Calloway, Gurple and Preen were given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Laura Cheek, Kitchen Garden Revival was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Carrie Chevallier, Llama Llama Loose Tooth Drama was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Jay Hullum Cummins, Grandpa’s Tractor was given by Onie Parker, and, Dinosaur Adventures Ankylosaurus, The Southern Wildlife Watcher, Field and Stream’s Guide to Fishing, and Hot Cheese were given by Jerry and Stephanie Paola
In honor of Charles Cureington, The Vietnam War was given by Bettye M. Biddy
In memory of Shonnie Lynn Gray Dove, Among Wild Horses was given by Alan and Dorothy Dupuy, and Over and Under the Snow was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Freddie Glyn Dupuy, Field and Stream’s Guide to Catching Bass was given by Alan and Dorothy Dupuy, Meet the McKaws and Elephants were given by Keisha Bozeman, Lesley and Hunter Boyd, 13 Ways to Eat a Fly was given by Hospice TLC, and The Busy Little Squirrel and Peter Easter Frog was given by Lewis and Linda Lochbrunner
In honor of Lucy and Lil Dude Dupuy (Fur Babies), Go to Sleep, Little Puppy was given by Alan and Dorothy Dupuy
In memory of Kitty Pooh Dupuy (Fur Baby), Go to Sleep, Little Kitten was given by Alan and Dorothy Dupuy
In honor of Easton Dye, A Night at the Farm was given by Shoo Shoo, Lesley and Hunter
In memory of William (Buddy) Edwards, What Was D-Day was given by Hospice TLC
In honor of James (Jimmy) Evans Miracle of New Orleans was given by Bettye M. Biddy
In memory of Charles L. Ferrington, Snow is Fun was given by Dale and Willie Berry
In memory of Roosevelt (Bo) Ferrington, Grandpa I Love You So Much, Given Thanks, and If Animals Said I Love you, were given by Dale and Willie Berry and Because of an Acorn was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Olla Fowler, Snow is Fun was given by Hospice TLC, Time For Bed Pete and Kitty and Sugar Snow was given by Louis and Janice Robinson
In memory of Ervin R. Garner, John Deere’s Powerful Idea – The Perfect Plow was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Mary L. Goss, The Life of Harriet Tubman was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Glenn Harris, We Love Fishing! Was given by Hospice TLC, Big Rig Rescue!, Bunny Figures It Out, and No Buddy Like a Book were given by Jerry and Stephanie Paola, and Can You Still Trust God was given by Onie Parker
In memory of Faye Hays, Bedtime Ballet was given by Hospice TLC
In Honor of Micah Hoggatt, Marines in the Garden of Eden, Into the Fire, Deer Hunting Handbook, and Gone Fishing were given by Mitzi Riser
In memory of Shirley Holcomb Hoggett, I Want to be a Doctor, Curious George Goes to the Hospital, and Clive is a Nurse were given by Mary K. F. Berry
In memory of Sandy Davis Hutto, The Spider Who Saved Christmas was given by Bettye M. Biddy, How to Babysit a Grandma and The one and Only Bob were given by Tara Robbins and family
In memory of Donnie Johnson, Thunder on Bataan, was given by Jerry and Stephanie Paola
In memory of Lamar Johnson, Feed the Birds was given in memory of Lamar Johnson and in honor or Marian Johnson by Garden Gate Study Club
In memory of Debbie E. Johnston, The Light of His Presence was given by Garden Gate Study Club
In memory of Connie Kifer, Pete the Kitty and the Baby Animals, A Ticket for Cricket, and The Library Bus were given by Jerry and Stephanie Paola
In memory of Ada Killingsworth, When Cloud Became a Cloud was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Jackie Kimball, 100 Cookies was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Frank Buie Mays, Air Fryer Chicken Wings, A Friend Is… and Modern Comfort Food was given by Onie Parker and Christmas Baking was given by Franklin Parish Library Staff
In honor of Aria McDaniel, Big Sisters are the Best was given by Mamaw and Papaw Berry
In memory of Rosie McGee, Mia Can See patterns, was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of James McGrew, C is for Country was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Cher Mercer, Stellaluna was given by Bettye M. Biddy, Hello, Little Dreamer for Little Ones was given by Keisha Bozeman, Lesley and Hunter Boyd, and Snow Globe Family was given by Tara Robbins and family
In memory of Jeffrey Myres, Grow Food at Home was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Huey Little, Do You Really Want to Meet Spinosaurus? was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Arthemiss Lupo, Six Sisters Stuff – Healthy Eats was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Carolyn Pailette, Frontier Follies was given by Bettye M. Biddy
In memory of R. B. Parker, The Battle was given by Hospice TLC
In honor of Benjamin Reynolds (Happy Birthday), Dragons are Real was given by ShooShoo, Leelee, and Hunter
In memory of Daisy Roberts, How Big is Love was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Jennifer Robertson, The Light in Hidden Places was given by Elaine McKay
In memory of Lauren Romero, Houseplants for All was given by Janis Smith and family
In honor of Livy Beth Smith – 5thBirthday, I Love My Daddy was given by ShooShoo (Keisha Bozeman) and Little Ree – Best Friends Forever was given by Mimi (Janis Smith)
In honor of Owen Smith – 3rdBirthday, Things That Go was given by ShooShoo (Keisha Bozeman), and Charlie Plays Ball was given by Mimi (Janis Smith)
In memory of Need Temple, Pete the Kitty’s First Day of Preschool and Pete the Kitty and the Groovy Playdate were given by Louis and Janice Robinson
In memory of Brayden Thompson, Paw Patrol First Look and Find was given by Keisha, Lesley and Hunter
Given in honor of Gracelynn Thompson, Disneys Frozen First Look and Find was given by Keisha, Lesley and Hunter
In honor of Maverick Thompson, Incredibles 2 was given by Keisha, Lesley and Hunter
In memory of Ollie Faye Turner, Princess Dinosaur was given by Hospice TLC
In honor of Eli Tyler (Happy 4thBirthday), Groovy Joe – Ice Cream and Dinosaurs was given by ShooShoo, Lesley and Hunter
In memory of Bettye Vines (Elizabeth Sue M. Vines), Everything You Need – 8 Essential Steps to a Life of Confidence was given by LuGenia V. Knox and Margaret Rush
In memory of Ella Wallace, Vegetables was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Jerry G. Warbington, Total Tractor was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Jessie Don Wallace, Vegetable Gardening for Beginners was given by Garden Gate Study Club
In memory of Joe Walters, My IPad was given by William Fletcher
In memory of Carrie Washington, Mamie on the Mound was given by Hospice TLC
In memory of Vickie Wenger, Don’t Let My Pigeon Stay Up Late and I Love my Grandma were given by Ken and Jackie Thornhill and family
In memory of Jerry Wilkerson, Vegetables Illustrated was given by Onie Parker
