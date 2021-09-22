A Mother / Daughter Tea is scheduled for Franklin Parish High School October 13 in celebration of homecoming.
Former Franklin Parish homecoming queens are invited to attend and will be recognized at the Patriot’s homecoming game October 15. FP will play Bastrop.
“Many times we forget mom and grandmother,” she said. “Some many times they get caught up with having the right dress and having the right that. I want them to take a moment and say this is my daughter and this is her moment. We are going to have a tea party in the cafeteria.”
Former queens are ask to RSVP to FPHS.
“This is Franklin Parish High School, but it is also homecoming for Ward III, Crowville, Fort, Wisner, Gilbert high schools,” said Rebecca Bonner. “It reminds everyone in the parish this is our high school. Even though, the other high schools are no longer in existence, we are still Patriots. We’re still part of this parish. I want everybody to feel a part of this homecoming. Its homecoming. Its time to come home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.