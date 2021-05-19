The annual Maydaze freedom ride and crawfish boil occurred May 15 starting in Winnsboro.
Proceeds from the 17th annual event go to Pelican Patriot scholarship, Bryan J. Henderson scholarship and Patriot Guard Rider charities along with other nonprofit veteran organizations.
Festivities started with a bike staging started at Super 1 in Winnsboro. After staging, approximately 80 motorcycles traveled to Davis Park in Winnsboro for a Armed Forces celebration.
Will Barnes, 23 year Marine veteran, was the guest speaker at the event.
Afterward, riders participated in a freedom ride escorted by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies. The day was capped off with a crawfish boil and entertainment.
Terry and Becky Simmons were the organizers of the event.
