Area residents have plenty to choose from when searching for Halloween fun and Fall Festival treats.
Mid-October finds a new event for Franklin Parish, Rhythm & Brews, that benefits the Princess Theatre. A Fall Festival is scheduled for Crowville and Boo Walks can be found throughout the parish.
If you want some scary good fun check out a haunted house on Oct. 29 and 30 with funds benefiting Main Street in Winnsboro which is another new local event.
Read below for details.
Upcoming event benefits Princess Theatre
Rhythm & Brews is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Winnsboro.
Proceeds from the event benefits the Princess Theatre.
The event will feature music by Scratch Band Roxx and is replacing the annual cochon de lait.
Fall fest scheduled in Crowville
Friends of Crowville will host a Fall Festival and Chili Cook off Oct. 21 starting at 3:45 p.m. and ending approximately 8 p.m. at the community center.
The festival will feature area food and craft vendors and chili from local chefs.
For more vendor or chili information email hello@crowville.la or visit www.crowville.la.
Chili cook off rules are: cooks must bring their chili in a slow cooker, hot and ready to serve by 4 p.m. Judges encourage a variety whether meatless, spicy, white or surprise ingredient.
Judges will provide bowl, spoons and crackers and each chili will remain a secret.
Guests will rate each chili by ballot with the most votes winning.
Prizes will be awarded for grand prize, hottest and most creative.
‘Boo Walk’ scheduled for October 28
Town of Wisner will host a “Boo Walk” Oct. 28.
The annual event will take place at Wisner’s walking trail from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Participants will be lined up along the walking trail passing out candy to children. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are asked to be worn.
For more information or if you or your business would like to participate, contact the town hall at (318) 724-6568.
Deadline to sign up is Wednesday, October 20.
Franklin Fright Night to benefit Main Street
Winnsboro Main Street is hosting Franklin Fright Night, a two-night haunted house, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at The Loading Dock on 214 Fair Ave.
On Friday, doors open at 7 p.m. and on Saturday the scary fun begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Tickets for the haunted house will be $10. Carnival games will be set up outside, and tickets for the games will be $1.
On Saturday, there will be food and treats available for purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Winnsboro Main Street.
Winnsboro Boo Walk slated for Oct. 31
Second annual Winnsboro Boo Walk is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civitan Park Walking Trail.
There will be lots of games and activities along with snacks and candy. The entrance will be roped off until 4 p.m. so please form a line.
Booth volunteers are still needed so text “Boo Booth Info” to (318) 334-8772 for more information.
Museum to celebrate 30 years of service with Oct. 16 event
The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum will be celebrating over 20 years of service to our veterans and our community with the event “A Night at the USO” Gala featuring The Fabulous Equinox.
The event will on Oct. 16 at the Monroe Civic Center - VIP reception for sponsors only at 6 p.m. with Gala starting at 7 p.m.
“It will be one of the premier events of 2021,” said Hollie Boudreaux, director. “Attendees will enjoy and dance to the era of the big band sound by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, 1940s dress is encouraged.”
Locally sourced food prepared by Thurman’s Food Factory will be served, including seafood provided by our sponsor Louisiana Seafood.
“Your support of the Gala will help them to continue their mission and even more important serve our veteran community,” Boudreaux said.
History is preserved through the recording of veteran oral histories which are given to the family as well as sent to the Library of Congress for preservation.
CAMM has a Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV) chapter, The Gen. Chennault Flying Tigers, Ch. 51. The DAV certified Service Officers advocate for veterans and their families to receive earned benefits.
Our veterans and our community have benefited by receiving over two million dollars’ worth of additional benefits annually. They also provide free transportation to the VA Hospital in Jackson, Miss. Our Chennault Aviation & Military Park is due to open this summer.
Admission to the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is free, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is located at 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe.
