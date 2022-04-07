Come experience “Old Time Religion” art exhibit at the Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) in Winnsboro on April 14 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The exhibit will feature the works of Douglas Breckenridge and Don Cincone, according to Wade Walley, OPOM manager.
Both world-renowned artists will feature paintings depicting religious structures and subjects at the exhibit.
Breckenridge has viewed architecture as an extension of the arts, which is reflected in his many paintings of local churches including ones in Franklin Parish.
He began to experiment with oil paintings roughly 20 years ago. His work has been exhibited in Ouachita River Gallery, Sugar Gallery and Levee Gallery. Breckenridge contributes paintings to Morehouse Parish’s “May Madness” and the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council’s “Blend On The Bayou.”
His style varies between heavy textured palette knife paintings to brush paintings that barely skim the canvas surface. In addition to architectural subjects, Breckenridge paints cityscapes, landscapes, the occasionally portrait as well as subjects reflecting local genre.
Breckenridge graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Louisiana Tech University respectively in business administration and architecture.
He also studied a year at the Houston Museum of Art - School of Art.
Meanwhile, Cincone, a return artist to the OPOM, will display art with Christian imagery.
He is a minister, born in Alto, settled in Monroe who has studied at the Louvre Museum in Paris, in Florence, Italy and the Netherlands.
Cincone was awarded the Silver Medal of Literary Arts and Sciences in Rome in 1968. He was commissioned by Universal studios to do 85 paintings for the 1965 movie, “The Art of Love,” starring James Garner, Elke Sommers, Dick Van Dyke and Angie Dickinson.
His art has been included in collections of such notables as Walt Disney, Henry Mancini, Leonard Dernstein and Edward G. Robinson.
“Rembrandt, Rubens, Pissaro: I looked, and I tried to emulate the techniques to get the same results,” Cincone said. “I ended up with a blend of styles because there were so many schools of art across my life.”
