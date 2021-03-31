The exhibit, “Agape: The Art of Heather Kuhns,” will be featured at the Old Post Office Museum, April 2, during downtown’s “First Friday” event 5 – 7 p.m.
Heather Kuhns is a self-taught artist from Gillis, LA, and has been featured on Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s series ARTROCKS. She is a prophetic and intuitive artist who paints mainly with her fingers. An avid lover of all things beautiful, she paints, sees, and feels the soul. Freedom of expression, emotion, and her passion for rich pigments have landed her the nickname "Queen of Colour,” and she uses her spiritual gifts as an art teacher/therapist.
As a natural collaboration between her nursing degree and art talent, she teaches children and adults how to release their authenticity.
“Easing the process of spiritual growth, oneness, likeness, pure love of ones own soul....is everything,” she states as her basic philosophy as an artist.
Over the years, she has been known for her selfless contributions to private functions, nonprofits, and benefits. painting live art at events.
Kuhns will be showcasing her talent live for interested observers in front of the Old Post Office Museum during Winnsboro Main Street’s First Friday event on April 2 from 5-7 pm. Her dream is to share her gift and follow her inner compass, letting go of expectation, and slipping into the heART.
The Old Post Office Museum is proud to feature Heather Kuhns’ art to showcase it re-opening, particularly during the First Friday gathering for late evening pre-Easter shopping in historic downtown Winnsboro Main Street.
The doors to the Old Post Office Museum have been closed since March of 2020, when restrictions due to COVID-19 prohibited visitors.
