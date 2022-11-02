Pancake breakfast honors seniors, veterans Nov 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Winnsboro and Mayor Alice Wallace plan to host their first annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. at the Jack Hammons Community Center.Door prizes will be awarded. The event is supported by Franklin Parish NAACP 61AF.For more information call 435-9087, or (318) 439-0556. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Breakfast Pancake Senior Citizen Senior Alice Wallace Door Prize Event Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ November 2, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Pancake breakfast honors seniors, veterans 3 hrs ago The Town of Winnsboro and Mayor Alice Wallace plan to host their first annual Senior Citizen… Read morePancake breakfast honors seniors, veterans Plans underway or Wellspring tree lighting 5 hrs ago The Wellspring invites everyone to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro with The Wellspr… Read morePlans underway or Wellspring tree lighting Garden Forum to be presented in Winnsboro 5 hrs ago The Franklin Parish Garden Forum set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. until noo… Read moreGarden Forum to be presented in Winnsboro Winnsboro PD sponsors Halloween event Oct 26, 2022 Winnsboro Police Department will host a Halloween Fun event on Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m., … Read moreWinnsboro PD sponsors Halloween event +4 FPHS celebrate court with tea Oct 26, 2022 The tea was an elegant event held at The Vintage Vault for the 2022 FPHS Homecoming Court. … Read moreFPHS celebrate court with tea Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarroll's Landers, assistants suspended for remaining 2022 seasonCarroll's Ford named interim head coachArrest warrants issued for Carroll coachesEl-Giar nails clutch kick to contribute to Rebels' undefeated district runArrests likely in connection with Carroll-FPHS incidentCarroll coaches out on bondsCrowd melee involving coaches breaks out during Carroll's win over Franklin ParishCarroll remains unbeaten following Richwood defensive showcaseSterlington chief claims officers fired illegallySterlington's Hail Mary falls short in 26-20 loss to Amite Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMethodist churches mull stand against LGBT front (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.