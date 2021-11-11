Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals across Franklin Parish. The following is information about how to be in the Winnsboro, Wisner and Baskin parades, dates and times.
Winnsboro
Winnsboro’s annual Christmas parade is Dec. 3 starting at 7 p.m., said Lisa Kiper, event organizer.
Since this is a nighttime parade, it is mandatory that all floats or vehicles have Christmas lights.
The parade is open to any individual or group and all entries must be registered through the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce office.
Bands, both high school and junior high, are encouraged to participate and are required to have security walkers on all corners of their formations.
The announcement of the winners, both floats and antique cars, will be made just before the parade in the lineup and signs will be affixed to the winning floats.
There are two float categories, commercial and non-commercial. Float entries in all categories will pay a $50 entry fee and entry deadline is Nov. 25.
Commercial entrants are businesses with no limit on building supplies for their floats. These entrants are not eligible for cash awards, but the top judged entry will receive possession of the coveted revolving “Santa Award” trophy until next year’s parade.
Non-commercial entrants include civic organizations, schools and school organizations, nonprofit organizations and churches. These organizations are responsible for securing their own sponsors. These entrants are eligible for cash prices. This year, $500 cash prizes will be awarded to the top judged non-commercial entrants in the following categories: President’s Awards, Chamber Award and Judge’s Award.
Baskin
“We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap danced with Danny **** Kaye,” Clark Griswall in National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.
String your lights up big and bright, park the RV in front of your house and don’t forget to empty the septic tank because Baskin’s third annual Christmas In the Village is Dec. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. and going until 5 p.m., said Layton Curtis, event organizer.
Christmas In the Village’s theme this year is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, a popular 1989 movie about a family hosting far-flung relatives at their home for the holidays.
The festival will take place in Baskin’s Park located beside town hall. A parade will conclude festivities at 6 p.m. starting at Baskin School.
All proceeds will go towards providing needy local children with gifts during Christmas. Participants are asked to bring any new or unopened gifts for a donation.
Festival t-shirts are $20, and booth forms may be picked up at Family Community Christian School, Sicily Island State Bank and Friendly Farms.
The festival is sponsored by Baskin Community Committee.
Wisner
Application deadline for participating in Wisner’s Christmas parade is Nov. 22.
Churches, civic organizations, antique cars and trucks, local elected officials, four wheelers, horses and marching bands are all welcome, said Harriett Luckett, event organizer.
Wisner’s annual Christmas parade will be held Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.
If you are interested in participating, please contact the Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
Additionally, Wisner’s Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at the gazebo.
