The Wellspring invites everyone to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro with The Wellspring’s Christmas Tree Lighting Event set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
The annual celebration features live entertainment, a chili cook-off, hot chocolate and tasty treats, ending with the finale, the lighting of the Christmas tree in Patriot Square.
You can share the spirit of the season by sponsoring a light on the community Christmas tree to honor or remember a loved one. For each light sponsored, your name and the name of the person you are honoring or remembering will be placed in The Franklin Sun. A personal card announcing your gift will be sent to the person being honored or the family of those being remembered.
In addition, ornaments with the name of those honored will be placed on Christmas Trees located in front of The Wellspring office located at 303 Prairie Street. Lights are one for $10, five for $30, 10 for $75 and 20 for $125. Forms to purchase lights are available by calling The Wellspring at (318) 412-0226 or by visiting wellspringofnela.org. This thoughtful way of honoring others truly shares the spirit of the season in our community in a way that will continue long after the lights have been put away.
The Wellspring is the domestic violence service provider for Franklin Parish. All proceeds from the Christmas Tree Light Event are used to help provide household items, buy clothes and food, and meet other basic needs for families fleeing their home due to domestic violence. For more information about services or the event, please call The Wellspring at (318) 412-0226.
The Wellspring’s 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event is sponsored by:
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hospice TLC, Caldwell Bank & Trust, Dennard First National Funeral Home, Franklin Medical Center, Franklin State Bank, Geaux Fit Physical Therapy & 24/7 Fitness Center, Plantation Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, The Franklin Sun, WSB, Adams Clinic Pharmacy & Gifts, Citizens Progressive Bank, Franklin Parish Farm Bureau, Fresh Start Outreach Ministries, Kinloch Plantation Products, Kiper Hardware & Lumber, Louisiana Land Bank, Main Street Trends, Progressive Bank, Sicily Island State Bank, and Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
