The annual “Prairie Street Prowl” will kick off Oct. 31 beginning at 3:30 p.m. and will conclude at 5:30 p.m. in Winnsboro.
Thousands of trick-or-treaters are expected at the annual event with businesses handing out candy to those participating.
“A carnival-type atmosphere promises to make the event a fun and safe opportunity to enjoy Halloween,” said Winnsboro Main Street Manager Kay LaFrance. “ As always, many merchants and others representing different organizations will be dressed up in costume and ready to hand out goodies to all good little ghosts and goblins.”
Another activity during the event will be “Trunk-or-Treat,” sponsored by First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro. Organizers said cars featuring treats and games will be lined up on the street near the Old Post Office Museum and will continue down Prairie, ending at the church where additional treats will be offered.
LaFrance explains the hours for the event are chosen so that as many children as possible ages 12 and under can participate.
“There are many children whose parents work, and they can’t come until the parents get off work and bring them,” she said. “This is also why we encourage merchants not to distribute candy until the event starts at 3:30, when school is out. We try to be fair and considerate to as many children as possible.”
Following Prairie Street Prowl at 6 p.m. everyone is encouraged to visit Franklin State Bank’s haunted house. Along with the haunted house, hot dogs and water will be served on the street in front of the bank.
After the haunted house closes at 7 p.m., Princess Theatre doors open for The Burbs at 7:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. showing.
Franklin State Bank will also have an outdoor showing of Scooby-Doo beginning at 7:30 p.m.
As with their prior outdoor movies, the wall of the bank facing Prairie Street will serve as the movie screen, and the street and parking lot will be blocked off for viewers, who are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
“Everyone is encouraged to be creative and get in the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in costume, keeping fun - not too scary in mind,” LaFrance said. “Don’t miss this opportunity to let the kids trick-or-treat in a safe atmosphere at “Prairie Street Prowl” and more in historic downtown Winnsboro,.”
