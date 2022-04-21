Princess Theatre will hold auditions for three upcoming presentations in the coming weeks.

For those who enjoy musicals, auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” are to be held Monday, April 25. The musical is set to be presented July 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30.

Auditions for the play, “Murder on the Orient Express” will be held Tuesday, May 24. Performances are set to take place Sept. 15-17 and 19-20.

The theater plans to hold auditions Monday, Aug. 8, for dinner theatre performances of “12 Angry Men.” The show is set to run Nov. 3-5.

For more information visit Princess Theatre’s website, www.princesstheatreinc.com, or call 435-6299.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.