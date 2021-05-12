A Mother’s Day program was held May 8 at Jack Hammond Community Center sponsored by the local NAACP and Louisiana Seafood Bureau.
Guest speakers were Nettie Brown and Cynthia Grine, and the theme was “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow Motherhood.”
Guests were served a seafood platter and door prizes were given. The event was free.
