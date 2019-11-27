Special Reindeer Games will be held at the Crockett Point Baptist Church gymnasium Dec. 3 and is sponsored by the Franklin Parish School Board- Special Education Department.
This annual event provides students with exceptionalities a time to enjoy a holiday party with games, crafts, food and pictures with Santa. The students will participate in an event held especially to meet their unique needs.
The Franklin Parish Special Education 2019 Special Reindeer Games committee and the Franklin Parish Special Education Department would like to thank our sponsors. Local businesses and personal friends and family were afforded the opportunity to make donations in support of the event.
The event was sponsored by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin State Bank, Harmony Baptist Church, Life Church (of Winnsboro), Baskin Baptist Church, Ashely Johnson Photography and Thurman’s Food Factory (Monroe, LA) along with Fort Necessity Baptist Church, Greer’s Family Restaurant, Kevin Bates for State Representative Campaign, Mike and Barbara McGuffee (Harrisonburg, LA), Jesse and Susan Owen (Rayne, LA), White Ford Dealership, Dale Hitt Cotton Co., and Winnsboro Sports Store. There are several community members donating items or their time including: Danny Walters, Annette Ford, Kharissa Goodman, Kristy Owens, and Christi Cox. A special thank you to Crockett Point Baptist Church and Bro. Curtis Owens for opening their doors to host the event in their facilities again this year.
In addition to games and activities being provided through donations by the sponsors different community agencies are volunteering their time and talents to spread Christmas cheer.
The Special Reindeer Games 2018 will host Franklin Community Services, Inc., Franklin State Bank, Franklin Parish Public Library, Life Church in Winnsboro, Med Camps of Louisiana, and The Delta Initiative.
The Franklin Parish Special Education staff and teachers are gearing up for a fantastic time to serve their students. This event could not take place without the support of the community.
