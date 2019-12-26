A total of 770 degrees were awarded to 764 graduates by the University of Louisiana Monroe for the Summer and Fall 2019 semesters. The Commencement Ceremony was Dec. 14 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. President Nick J. Bruno, Jr., Ph.D., conferred the degrees. The keynote speaker was Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed.
Six graduates earned two degrees, 16 earned doctoral degrees and one received a Pharm.D.
By college, 118 degrees were awarded in Arts, Education, and Sciences; 208 in Business and Social Sciences; 156 in Health Sciences; 81 in Pharmacy; and 207 in the Graduate School.
The graduates represent 55 parishes, 23 states and nine foreign countries.
Students receiving Baccalaureate and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees were awarded Latin honors in accordance with the following guidelines:
(*) Cum Laude: a cumulative grade point average (GPA) is within the range of 3.500 through 3.749.
(†) Magna Cum Laude: a cumulative GPA is within the range of 3.750 through 3.899.
(‡) Summa Cum Laude: a cumulative GPA is within the range of 3.900 through 4.000.
(^)Honors — associate degree candidates with a cumulative GPA is within the range of 3.500 through 3.799
(~)High Honors — associate degree candidates with a cumulative GPA is within the range of 3.800 through 4.000
Franklin Parish graduates:
Baskin: Taylor Paige Gill, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Darian Zane Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Brandon Kirby Lord, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.
Fort Necessity: Rebecca Ashlie Bizzell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Gilbert: Faith Marie Haring, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Kellie Elizabeth Ogden, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.
Winnsboro: Brandon Lane Chapman, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Logan Cade Dugard, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Tammy Goodwin Morgan, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Kelsea L. Toney, Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management & Insurance*.
Richland Parish graduates:
Archibald: Aaron Dane Yelverton, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education & Teaching.
Delhi: Solon Edgar Dixon, Jr., Master of Science in Exercise Science; Constance Dennae Gray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Alison Avery Green, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences; Heather Danielle McKinley, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Coltin R. Ogden, Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies; Carla Yvonne Rawles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Gabrielle O. Tate, Bachelor of Arts in Communication*; Spencer C. Trahan, Bachelor of Arts in History.
Mangham: Karley P. Burgess, Master of Education in Education Technology Leadership; Durwin Francescon, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology*; Joanna Pierce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Rayville: Rachel Audrey Biggs, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Andrew Dwight Carson, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Destiny T'Erykah Hamm, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Annecia Rochelle Hardmon, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Kristi Kei Hodge-Harris, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Kimberly Ann Oliveaux, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting; Holly Middleton Phillip, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Morgan Danielle Ponder, Bachelor of Arts in Communication*; Diona L. Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Biology†; Delia Elaine Scott, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Tracy Shiers, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Scarlett Savannah Stansbury, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology†; Kerigan Leanne Swain, Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies; Kylee Ogden Thames, Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology.
Caldwell Parish graduates:
Clarks: Koby Lee Dortch, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Columbia: Chelsea Eden Bailes, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Courtney Warner Robinson, Master of Public Administration in Public Administration; Damon Stihl Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Leah Elizabeth Thompson, Master in Occupational Therapy in Occupational Therapy (Masters); Edward Brandon Waggoner, Master of Public Administration in Public Administration.
Grayson: Rachel Blair Sanford, Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant~.
Catahoula Parish graduates:
Enterprise:Matt Austin Ingram, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance*.
Harrisonburg: Kelsie Miller Allen, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration.
Jonesville: Trey A. Book, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences; Adam Lee Coldiron, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Joseph Dylan Sanson, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences†.
