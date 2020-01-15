ULM graduation

The University of Louisiana Monroe announced the students on the President’s and Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

Undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to be eligible. President’s List students (denoted with *) earned at least a 3.9 GPA. Students on the Dean’s List earned at least a 3.5 GPA.

“I am very proud of the academic excellence of the students on the President’s and Dean’s List,” said ULM Vice President of Academic Affairs Alberto Ruiz, Ed.D. “Reaching and maintaining GPAs of this caliber require personal commitment and sacrifice. I congratulate each of them.”

Classes for the Spring 2020 semester began Jan. 13.

FRANKLIN PARISH

Baskin:

Matt Ingram (*)

Gilbert:

Reagan Lloyd

Delaney Morgan

Colby Simons

Jigger:

Kaitlyn Eley

Winnsboro:

Shelby Armstrong

Abbie Barefield

Olivia Biddy

Emme Blackwell (*)

Kelsey Bullard

Brandon Chapman

Christopher Dilley (*)

Savannah Fletcher

Paige Galloway

Olevia Griffin

Heath Hackney

Jennie Hayes

Kristin Hendry

Macey Hill (*)

Caleb Holloway (*)

Joshua King

Kaylee King (*)

Makayla Knox

Victoria Mays

Amber McCall (*)

Marykate Mcclellan (*)

Joshua Mobley (*)

Emily Newman (*)

Jaidyn Oliver

Joe Price

Kasen Rollins

Michael Sullivan

Laurali Walters

Kathryn Whitaker (*)

Colton Williams

Wisner:

Hannah Bingham

Chantz Foy

Andrew Roberts (*)

CALDWELL PARISH

Clarks:

Koby Dortch

Ian Lee

Macy Lee (*)

Columbia:

Kelly Brown

Claire Causey

Madeline Frazier

Mary Frazier (*)

David Guerrero

Madeline Guerrero

Summer Heizman (*)

Holly Jones

Andie Lindsey (*)

Autumn Massey

Hannah McKee

Anthony Operario

Lauren Parker (*)

Charles Patterson Jr

Hunter Talbert

Kandace Taylor (*)

Tara Taylor

Darryl Williams Jr

Grayson:

Chase Cassels

Schanah Davis (*)

Mitchell Estes

Anna Gomez

Jarrett Gomez

Brooklyn Hatten (*)

Dalton Hatten (*)

Destiny Perot

Allison Roberts

Rachel Sanford (*)

Lauren Townsend

Jennifer Whitten (*)

Kelly:

Kaylen Bass (*)

Taylor Pollard

CATAHOULA PARISH

Harrisonburg:

Emily Huff

Hannah Tolar

Sidney Tubre

Jonesville:

Zoey Deville

Alexis Ingram

Alexis LaPrairie

Christopher Perdue (*)

Ashlyn Richardson (*)

Joseph Sanson

Taylor Tingle

Sicily Island:

Anna Goode (*)

Hanna Nolan

RICHLAND PARISH

Archibald:

Suanne Dear

Ariana Yelverton (*)

Delhi:

Baylee Black (*)

Kolby Cook (*)

Catherine Corley

Sigourney Ester

Annabelle Maxwell (*)

Rufus McDowell II

Heather McKinley (*)

Rebecca McKinley

Charles McPherson

Reed Mcmurry (*)

Allison Nunnelee

Carla Rawles (*)

Scarlett Stansbury (*)

Kaylen Welch

Mangham:

Kirsten Bell (*)

Ainsley Butler (*)

Kayli Clardy

Arrin Dye

Jeffrey Fuller

Kennedy Heisler (*)

Samantha Hill

Bailey Mercer

Rayville:

Elizabeth Antley (*)

Allison Aymond (*)

Mindy Bradshaw

Andrew Carson

Shelby Cook

Marissa Crockett

Chapal Davis

Samantha Duncan

Chase Eppinette

Hannah Goodman

Annecia Hardmon

Karston Harris

Kristi Hodge-Harris

Antwuan James (*)

Arabella Jennings

Lara King

Courtney Mills

Micha Olivo (*)

Keisha Patel (*)

Caitlyn Pierson (*)

Morgan Ponder

Thomas Raborn

Cameron Rugg

Sicily Rymill (*)

Diona Sanchez

Otisha Summers

Mariana Tarver

Bethany Wallis (*)

Start:

Kylie Neel (*)

TENSAS PARISH

Newellton:

Mallorie Gossett

Saint Joseph:

Aaron Barfield

Ethan Ryals

Taylor Vinson (*)

