The University of Louisiana Monroe announced the students on the President’s and Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to be eligible. President’s List students (denoted with *) earned at least a 3.9 GPA. Students on the Dean’s List earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
“I am very proud of the academic excellence of the students on the President’s and Dean’s List,” said ULM Vice President of Academic Affairs Alberto Ruiz, Ed.D. “Reaching and maintaining GPAs of this caliber require personal commitment and sacrifice. I congratulate each of them.”
Classes for the Spring 2020 semester began Jan. 13.
FRANKLIN PARISH
Baskin:
Matt Ingram (*)
Gilbert:
Reagan Lloyd
Delaney Morgan
Colby Simons
Jigger:
Kaitlyn Eley
Winnsboro:
Shelby Armstrong
Abbie Barefield
Olivia Biddy
Emme Blackwell (*)
Kelsey Bullard
Brandon Chapman
Christopher Dilley (*)
Savannah Fletcher
Paige Galloway
Olevia Griffin
Heath Hackney
Jennie Hayes
Kristin Hendry
Macey Hill (*)
Caleb Holloway (*)
Joshua King
Kaylee King (*)
Makayla Knox
Victoria Mays
Amber McCall (*)
Marykate Mcclellan (*)
Joshua Mobley (*)
Emily Newman (*)
Jaidyn Oliver
Joe Price
Kasen Rollins
Michael Sullivan
Laurali Walters
Kathryn Whitaker (*)
Colton Williams
Wisner:
Hannah Bingham
Chantz Foy
Andrew Roberts (*)
CALDWELL PARISH
Clarks:
Koby Dortch
Ian Lee
Macy Lee (*)
Columbia:
Kelly Brown
Claire Causey
Madeline Frazier
Mary Frazier (*)
David Guerrero
Madeline Guerrero
Summer Heizman (*)
Holly Jones
Andie Lindsey (*)
Autumn Massey
Hannah McKee
Anthony Operario
Lauren Parker (*)
Charles Patterson Jr
Hunter Talbert
Kandace Taylor (*)
Tara Taylor
Darryl Williams Jr
Grayson:
Chase Cassels
Schanah Davis (*)
Mitchell Estes
Anna Gomez
Jarrett Gomez
Brooklyn Hatten (*)
Dalton Hatten (*)
Destiny Perot
Allison Roberts
Rachel Sanford (*)
Lauren Townsend
Jennifer Whitten (*)
Kelly:
Kaylen Bass (*)
Taylor Pollard
CATAHOULA PARISH
Harrisonburg:
Emily Huff
Hannah Tolar
Sidney Tubre
Jonesville:
Zoey Deville
Alexis Ingram
Alexis LaPrairie
Christopher Perdue (*)
Ashlyn Richardson (*)
Joseph Sanson
Taylor Tingle
Sicily Island:
Anna Goode (*)
Hanna Nolan
RICHLAND PARISH
Archibald:
Suanne Dear
Ariana Yelverton (*)
Delhi:
Baylee Black (*)
Kolby Cook (*)
Catherine Corley
Sigourney Ester
Annabelle Maxwell (*)
Rufus McDowell II
Heather McKinley (*)
Rebecca McKinley
Charles McPherson
Reed Mcmurry (*)
Allison Nunnelee
Carla Rawles (*)
Scarlett Stansbury (*)
Kaylen Welch
Mangham:
Kirsten Bell (*)
Ainsley Butler (*)
Kayli Clardy
Arrin Dye
Jeffrey Fuller
Kennedy Heisler (*)
Samantha Hill
Bailey Mercer
Rayville:
Elizabeth Antley (*)
Allison Aymond (*)
Mindy Bradshaw
Andrew Carson
Shelby Cook
Marissa Crockett
Chapal Davis
Samantha Duncan
Chase Eppinette
Hannah Goodman
Annecia Hardmon
Karston Harris
Kristi Hodge-Harris
Antwuan James (*)
Arabella Jennings
Lara King
Courtney Mills
Micha Olivo (*)
Keisha Patel (*)
Caitlyn Pierson (*)
Morgan Ponder
Thomas Raborn
Cameron Rugg
Sicily Rymill (*)
Diona Sanchez
Otisha Summers
Mariana Tarver
Bethany Wallis (*)
Start:
Kylie Neel (*)
TENSAS PARISH
Newellton:
Mallorie Gossett
Saint Joseph:
Aaron Barfield
Ethan Ryals
Taylor Vinson (*)
