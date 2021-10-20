Eight-year-old Audrey Slaughter continues to use her talents for the less fortunate of Franklin Parish.
Audrey, with help from her family, is raising money to buy Christmas presents for seven needy children. She is making decorative keychains out of her home for $10 with proceeds going toward the goal.
Audrey is the daughter of Brooke and Michael Slaughter. Together, along with her grandmother, they create keys chains decorated with dye, glitter, dry flowers, camouflage and other items. The key chains are made by pouring epoxy into a mold along with the decorative items.
Last year, Audrey raised $1,200 and bought presents for four children. This year the goal is to raise $2,000.
“We’re going to raise money as long as the orders come in,” Brooke said.
Audrey has received orders from local customers along with customers from Texas, Alabama and Mississippi.
Last Christmas, Audrey took crayons, pealed the paper, melted them down and used the color to “paint” letters that spelled people’s names. Like the keychains, every letter was custom ordered.
“The crayons were hard to peal,” Audrey said. “We had to peal all of the paper off.”
Audrey said she plans on continuing helping those less fortunate with her artwork.
To support the effort go to Brooke Slaughter’s Facebook page.
