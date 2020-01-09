The First Baptist Church of Winnsboro will host a community-wide event featuring a Texas singing group, The Steel Magnolias, who will present a fully choreographed concert of Southern Gospel music on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge for the concert, the public is invited.
The Steel Magnolias just presented 14 Christmas programs of “Christmas Joy” and eleven “Flash Mob Christmas Carolings” in South Central Texas during the holiday season.
This year’s theme is “Joy in the Journey,” as the ladies share their testimonies of true joy in serving the Lord through this ministry.
The group has sung throughout America and Canada for the past thirteen years. The ladies just returned in September from an 11-day singing tour through the Heartland of America. They presented 12 concerts starting in Tulsa, Okla., moving on to Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, to Michigan for two concerts, down to Illinois, and concluded their tour with four concerts in Memphis, Tenn.
The group sings annually throughout Texas and neighboring states, performing gospel music concerts in churches, community and performing arts centers, VA hospitals, prisons, senior living facilities, plus spontaneous “flash mob singings.”
Through their music, scriptures and personal testimonies, The Steel Magnolias present a message of Christ’s love and salvation. The concert promises to touch your heart after experiencing the dynamic witness and singing of The Steel Magnolias.
Winnsboro First Baptist pastor Craig Beeman and the church invite the public to come hear the Steel Magnolias in concert. The church is located at 502 Highland Street, Winnsboro.
Call the church office (318) 435-4359, or The Steel Magnolias’ director, Debbie Daniel, (512) 757-4901, for more information, or go to: www.thesteelmagnolias.com to see The Steel Magnolia concert schedule, or www.facebook.com/thesteelmagnoliastx to find out more about this ministry.
