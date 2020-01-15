More than 350 books, valued at $1,500, were delivered to Franklin Parish Library in December thanks to a grant from First Book Marketplace.
Onie Parker, Franklin Parish Library director, in conjunction with Julie Emory, of the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, wrote the grant for Talk, Read, Play Every Day in Franklin Parish, requesting new books for the six Little Free Libraries (LFL) throughout Franklin Parish.
Books will be used in Little Free Libraries located at Baskin and Davis parks, Delta Initiative Community Garden, Franklin Parish Health Unit, West Side Park, and Wisner Gazebo.
Franklin Parish residents, in conjunction with Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, created Talk, Read, Play Every Day in Franklin Parish to promote reading and healthy living for local children and families.
Children and families are encouraged to visit the LFL and take books home to read and exchange them at the LFL later for different books. Each LFL is registered and received a charter number form the national Little Free Library office.
The Born Learning Trail at Davis Park, Al’s Pal’s in Franklin Parish PreK classes and updating the toddler center at the Franklin Parish Library are also initiatives of Talk, Read, Play Every Day in Franklin Parish.
The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is dedicated to creating communities where children and families thrive, addressing the needs of children and youth ages 0-18 in four main areas: Early Care and Education, Healthy Living, Parent Education and Youth Development. The Children’s Coalition serves the northeast region of Louisiana which includes the following parishes: Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll.
