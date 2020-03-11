The Taste of Franklin has double the vendors from last year’s event, said Lisa Kiper, president of Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
Kiper gave the update at the Chamber’s monthly meeting March 11 at Old Post Office Museum on Prairie Street in Winnsboro.
The annual event will host 37 vendors March 19 at The Loading Dock on Fair Ave. in Winnsboro. It will start at 6 p.m.
“We usually have around 17 vendors at Taste of Franklin,” Kiper said.
At press time, tickets were nearly sold out and cost $25 per person.
Another annual event, the Franklin Parish Academic Banquet, will be held April 30.
The Academic Banquet highlights Franklin Parish high school scholars each year and presents them with scholarships to help further their education. Funds raised for scholarships come from local sponsors.
“This is such a great event,” Kiper said. “We have more seniors than we did last year, so if you are interested in becoming a sponsor to help a local student please call the Chamber office.”
For those interested in becoming a sponsor, call the Chamber of Commerce office at (318) 435-4488.
In other happenings, Will McCarty, dietitian with Franklin Medical Center, gave Chamber members tips on healthy eating. He was special speaker for the meeting.
McCarty helps battle obesity and chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease through educating people on proper nutrition while working out of Dr. Jeffrey Cambetta’s office on the campus of FMC.
“We try to educate people,” McCarty said. “Like the old saying goes, give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”
McCarty advised to eat fruit and vegetables especially from the local farmer’s market. Also, eat in moderation and if you eating out take steps in lowering your intake such as not ordering an extra side or not consuming as much soda.
“Dietitians are not available everywhere,” McCarty said. “FMC is offering a great opportunity for area people.”
Next monthly Chamber of Commerce meeting is scheduled for April 1 with guest speaker Leslie Young. Young will give Chamber members an update on the 2020 Franklin Parish Catfish Festival.
