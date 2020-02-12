Taste of Franklin tickets and vendor spots are on sale.
The annual event is scheduled for March 19 at the Loading Dock, 214 Fair Ave., Winnsboro starting at 6 p.m. Ticket cost is $25 per person.
The popular, annual event features area restaurants and home-base caterers and bakers. A Taste of Franklin is a way to promote local businesses by offering samples of the participant’s very best dishes.
For more information on how to participate or for a registration form to a Taste of Franklin call the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce at 435-4488.
