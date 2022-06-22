About 50 young people ages 9 to 17 took part last week in KidChef and TeenChef programs hosted by Friends of Crowville. KidChef is designed for students ages 9-12, while TeenChef is for those age 13 and up.
The three-day event held at Crowville First Baptist Church was presented by Quincy Vidrine, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter in Winnsboro.
Vidrine said she had presented LSU AgCenter’s KidChef and TeenChef programs when she worked in other areas of the state and found that young people who participated gained skills they took with them and used later in life. She said that in some cases, former students found employment in restaurant and hospitality businesses.
“But that’s really not the goal,” Vidrine said about the programs.
Vidrine said the programs focus on such things as food safety, kitchen safety, healthy lifestyles and basic culinary skills which can be used throughout their lifetimes.
Each day during the recent event young people participating prepared a full meal complete with dessert. Classes began with an emphasis on food safety and the importance of things like handwashing and progressed to include knife safety and safe use of kitchen appliances.
Two sessions were held each day with the sessions for teens held in the mornings, and younger students in the afternoon.
During the first day teens prepared a gumbo in a pressure cooker, and cooked white rice and brown rice to compare the differences between the two.
KidChef participants practiced knife skills using fruit and prepared a low-fat fruit dip, as well as biscuit pizzas topped with olives and peppers.
The second day of the event featured a Mexican theme. Different Louisiana commodities were used by the older students in preparing fajitas and a fruit parfait was made for dessert. Younger students made tacos.
The final day focused on traditional comfort foods including meatloaf, mashed potatoes and carrots roasted in an air fryer, with ice cream for dessert.
Vidrine said she plans to offer otherl classes in the future. She said she has presented live food preparation demonstrations using pressure cookers at the Farmers Market in Crowville and adults have expressed an interest in attending classes.
“A lot of people don’t have basic cooking skills,” Vidrine said.
Vidrine is a classically trained chef and graduate of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. She has a degree in culinary art, but said she learned early on she didn’t want to go into the restaurant industry. She furthered her studies at NSU earning a degree in Family and Consumer Science with an emphasis on nutrition.
Speaking of instructing the KidChef and TeenChef programs, she said, “It’s really fun. It’s the most fun I get to have at work all year.”
Vidrine also holds ServSafe certification and is charged with certifying agents with the LSU AgCenter. In addition, she works with others seeking to gain certification.
The KidChef and TeenChef programs presented last week were made possible in part by funding from USDA SNAP-Ed.
Through SNAP-Ed classes participants learn to select, prepare and incorporate fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low-fat protein foods and low-fat dairy products into a healthy diet; to use limited resources to plan, purchase and prepare food for the family; to be physically active every day; and to store and handle food so it is safe for consumption.
