Princess Theatre

The Princess Theatre is excited to announce its upcoming theatre camp, June 7-11 with performances held on January 12th. 

Thanks to a generous donation by the Scott Foundation, we are able to give up to 60 campers an incredible week for free.  
Directors Amy Thornhill and Betsy Shirley of Winnsboro, Louisiana are partnering with choreographer Leah Smith of Houston, Texas to bring some iconic Broadway moments to life on the Princess Stage and we want you to be a part.  If you are unable to come in person on the registration dates listed, please call or text 318-435-6299 and speak with Amy Thornhill.  She can answer your questions and help you get registered.  We look forward to seeing you ON BROADWAY at the Princess Theatre.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.