The Princess Theatre is the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber Business of the Month.
The Princess Theatre opened its doors in 1912 as a vaudeville house bringing a new world of entertainment to the citizens of northeast Louisiana.
The theatre entertained generations of Franklin Parish residents until closing in 1988. The Princess stage was quiet until the doors opened again in 1994, and since then thousands have walked through the same doors as their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
Today, organizers strive to bring a variety of offerings to the community including musicals, straight plays, dinner theatres and outside entertainment, as well as children’s opportunities and monthly family movies.
Next door to the theatre is The Princess Room.
The Princess Room is available for rent for showers, graduation parties, family reunions, wedding receptions and more.
“If you haven't visited this turn-of-the century venue, now is a great time to re-acquaint yourself with the Princess Theatre,” said Amy Thornhill, Theatre manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.