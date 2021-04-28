The floods, wind and hail could not stop our wonderful volunteers for the Trash Bash last Saturday, April 24, as we get ready to welcome the Louisiana Garden Club Federation (LGCF) Judges Tuesday, May 4.
I also want to thank the Town of Winnsboro for the great job they have been doing to “spruce” up our town.
Eight o’clock came early for the gathering at the Gazebo, but the faithful were there.
A very special shout out to the Youth of Life Church, Franklin Parish Tennis Team and Garden Gate Study Club Junior Garden Club--as it is great to have such support from our Youth. Our Town Councilmen, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Leadership Franklin, Garden Gate Study Club (Sponsoring Garden Club), Garden Gate Study Club Junior Garden Club, Southern Home Garden Club, Beautification, Garden Gate Study Club Junior Garden Club and the Town Crew ALL did their part to spruce up the Town of Winnsboro.
There are more who will be working during the next few days to continue what was begun last Saturday. We ask that everyone become part of our village, and do your part by mowing, weeding, picking up trash (even if not yours!).
Businesses, please keep your property clean and groomed, as you will be the “welcoming” sight as the Judges arrive into town! Help us by not throwing trash out for someone else to try to pick up for you.
Again a big “Thank You,” to all of those who helped with the Trash Bash. But our work is not done, so please be aware and helpful as we welcome the LGF Judges to Winnsboro on Tuesday, May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.