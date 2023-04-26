A member of one of Franklin Parish’s oldest families and a World War II veteran, John L. Dailey Jr., was laid to rest last week in his family’s cemetery in Extension. Dailey was just a few months away from what would have been his 100th birthday when he died on Monday, April 17.
In the days following his passing, there were many tributes to the man whose service and career had taken him across the globe and saw him return to his family home where he continued to be a respected and contributing member of the Franklin Parish community.
But there was one special tribute which particularly touched the hearts of his family members, especially that of his son Jack Dailey. It was a tribute Jack wanted to share. It was a tribute which Jack said seemed to “fall out of the sky at our church door.”
Dailey said that as he prepared for his father’s funeral, which included military honors, he particularly hoped to have someone from the 82nd Airborne present. His father, a decorated soldier, had served as a paratrooper and was involved in heavy fighting during the Battle of the Bulge. Wounds he suffered during that time ended his combat career.
While his father, as with most who have experienced the intensity of war up close, was not one to boast about his experiences, the late John Dailey was nevertheless proud of having served his country.
Jack Dailey at first reached out to U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow’s office and left a message for the veterans affairs representative with a request for assistance in getting someone from the 82nd Airborne. But as time for the funeral, which was held at Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church on Thursday morning, April 20, approached, he had not received a call back.
He was getting a haircut on Wednesday before the funeral when a young man that he did not recognize at first sat down beside him. He later came to realize the young man was Stevie Hitt from Extension. Hitt, on hearing about the desire to have someone from the 82nd present for the funeral, offered to help.
Hitt, who is a member of the Louisiana National Guard and was getting a haircut before returning to duty, told Jack he had worked with military funeral arrangements and knew of a contact who might help. Randy Vidrine of the 82nd Airborne Association out of Lafayette, a veterans organization, was contacted to tell them what Jack had requested.
“Wednesday night before the funeral I got a phone call late at night and it was a person who identified themself as Robynne Ashby,” Jack said.
She told him she was with the 82nd Airborne Association and asked if he had been contacted to let them know she was coming.
Ashby, herself, had served in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper, doing tours of duty which included peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and serving in Iraq. She was honorably discharged in 2005.
Ashby lives in Elton, La., which is near Lake Charles. Ashby told The Sun she had been looking at emails from the association looking for a representative to attend the funeral, and as the evening wore on, didn’t see a reply.
“I couldn’t not go to that,” she said. So she and her daughters left early Thursday morning to honor the WWII veteran.
Jack said Ashby told him during the phone call that she had a uniform she thought she could find, and if not had a t-shirt she could wear. Jack said he told her he didn’t care if she wore a t-shirt, he was glad to have her there.
“Right before the funeral I looked up and standing in the door was a paratrooper,” Jack said, the gratitude and emotion visible in his eyes. Ashby was in uniform.
Jack said Ashby came down to the service at the family cemetery and was invited to join the family for dinner. She was accompanied by her two young daughters, Abigail, 11, and Annabelle, 9, who are home schooled.
During her visit with the Dailey family, she was shown some of the war-time memorabilia from the late Mr. Dailey’s collection, and was told how the bag had been left behind by the WWII soldier in a cave in Belgium.
The story of how the bag was left behind when John Dailey was wounded in battle, and returned some 60 years later by a man who found it in a cave, was told in an article written by former editor Rod Elrod in the March 30, 2005 issue of The Franklin Sun.
On her own uniform, Ashby, who was a sergeant, pointed out a blue ribbon representing a presidential citation attached to the 82nd Airborne, one she said she did not earn, but Jack’s father had earned.
“Just the fact that she drove a total of six hours to honor our dad was very special, so that is why I wanted to make mention of it,” Jack said.
“It was just a special moment when she showed up at our church,” he said.
“Dad was awful proud of his service. He was quiet about it. He did not say a whole lot about his service which let you know what he did,” the son said.
The senior Dailey earned two bronze stars and was in very serious combat, Jack noted.
“The fact that Stevie Hitt, who I had not seen in five years, and didn’t even recognize him, and we get to talking and in the middle of the night (Ashby) decided she is coming. That is dedication of service,” Jack said expressing gratitude for the special tribute.
“I am proud of his Army service and have always been proud of 82nd Airborne,” Jack said of his father. And of Ashby he said, “She’s the best friend of the family now.”
The complete obituary for John L. Dailey Jr. can be found on Page 6-A of this week’s edition of The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.