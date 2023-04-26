A member of one of Franklin Parish’s oldest families and a World War II veteran, John L. Dailey Jr., was laid to rest last week in his family’s cemetery in Extension. Dailey was just a few months away from what would have been his 100th birthday when he died on Monday, April 17.

