Prairie Street Prowl and Found on 15 have been canceled this year, according to Kay LaFrance, Main Street manager.
Prairie Street Prowl is an annual event where thousands of trick-or-treaters are given candy by downtown Winnsboro businesses.
“There are so many children and parents downtown during this event, it would be impossible to socially distance,” LaFrance said. “Also, the personal contact involved with handing out candy and other treats is considered unsafe during the current COVID restrictions.”
The parish-wide yard sale event known as “Found on 15” will no longer be sponsored by Winnsboro Main Street, LaFrance said. Circumstances brought about by Covid regulations, as well as financial constraints, resulted in the decision.
The annual event, normally held on the first full weekend in November, was begun as a part of the statewide Louisiana Main to Main promotion, sponsored by the Louisiana Main Street organization, and was partially funded through the state program. That funding source was discontinued several years ago, but Winnsboro Main Street continued to advertise the event.
There will still be sidewalk sales downtown on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and 7, LaFrance said.
“In addition, there are numerous flea markets and second-hand shops throughout Franklin Parish and shoppers are encouraged to come and explore,” LaFrance said.
